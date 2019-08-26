UPDATE (8:00PM): Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Dominica

Hurricane conditions possible across portions of the Windward Islands on Tuesday…Tropical Storm conditions expected in the Windward Islands later tonight…

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

At 8pm, Tropical Storm Dorian was located near Latitude 13.0N and Longitude 59.1W approximately 30 miles east south east of Barbados (348km or 216 miles south east of Dominica). Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through Tuesday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands this evening and tonight, and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days and Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it passes through the Windward Islands on Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outwards up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The center of Dorian is projected to pass over the Windward Islands (southern portion of the island chain), approximately 100 miles south of Dominica. Regardless, pockets of moderate to heavy shower and thunderstorm activity generated by the system are projected to spread northwards across Dominica from tonight and throughout Tuesday along with gusty winds possible up to tropical storm strength. Rainfall projection is for 2 to 4 inches (50-100mm) across Dominica with higher amounts in elevated areas. Flash flooding and landslides are therefore possible.

Small craft operators and other sea users are advised to exercise extreme caution during the next 24 to 36 hours due to rough seas particularly along the south and west coasts. A small craft warning is in effect from 6pm today until 6pm Tuesday 27th August.

Residents are advised to remain VIGILANT, make the necessary preparations and keep updated on this system.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.