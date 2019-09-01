UPDATE: Category 5 Hurricane Dorian pounds the Bahamas with 185 mph winds

Dominica News Online - Sunday, September 1st, 2019 at 5:05 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Dorian is pounding the Bahamas with 185 mph sustained winds and gusts over 220 mph after making its first landfall at 12:40 p.m. Sunday at Elbow Cay, Abacos.

At about 2 p.m., Dorian’s “extremely distinct eye” made its second landfall on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour as it “headed with all its fury toward Grand Bahama” at a westward clip of 7 mph, the NHC said.

“This is tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane,” the NHC said. The monster storm ripped off roofs and tore down power lines in the Bahamas as hundreds hunkered in schools, churches and other shelters.

Latest reports indicate that the Bahamas could experience hurricane conditions for the next several hours.

Below are videos of the stories of some Bahamians who have been affected by the monster storm.

Please join us in praying for the people of the Bahamas.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.