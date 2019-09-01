UPDATE: Category 5 Hurricane Dorian pounds the Bahamas with 185 mph winds

At about 2 p.m., Dorian’s “extremely distinct eye” made its second landfall on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour as it “headed with all its fury toward Grand Bahama” at a westward clip of 7 mph, the NHC said.

“This is tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane,” the NHC said. The monster storm ripped off roofs and tore down power lines in the Bahamas as hundreds hunkered in schools, churches and other shelters.

Latest reports indicate that the Bahamas could experience hurricane conditions for the next several hours.

Below are videos of the stories of some Bahamians who have been affected by the monster storm.

Please join us in praying for the people of the Bahamas.