UPDATE: High Chance of Tropical depression by Tuesday

Tropical wave expected to affect island chain over next 24 hours a separate wave has a high chance of developing into a depression expected to hit islands by mid Tuesday.
8am Update, Saturday 24th August, 2019. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a small area of low pressure located about 950 miles east of the Windward Islands are showing some signs of organization.
Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the low moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.
Conditions appear less favorable for development when the low reaches the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean Sea by the middle of next week. * Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
Residents are therefore advised to be vigilant and to keep updated on this system which is expected to be near the islands by mid Tuesday.
Weather Forecast valid from 6:00 am
A tropical wave is also projected to move across the island chain during today into tonight. An increase in cloudiness with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms can be expected across the area during the next 24 hours.
The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.
