UPDATE: High Chance of Tropical depression by Tuesday

Dominica News Online - Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at 10:27 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Tropical wave expected to affect island chain over next 24 hours a separate wave has a high chance of developing into a depression expected to hit islands by mid Tuesday.

8am Update, Saturday 24th August, 2019. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a small area of low pressure located about 950 miles east of the Windward Islands are showing some signs of organization.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the low moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

Conditions appear less favorable for development when the low reaches the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean Sea by the middle of next week. * Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Residents are therefore advised to be vigilant and to keep updated on this system which is expected to be near the islands by mid Tuesday. 

Weather Forecast valid from 6:00 am

A tropical wave is also projected to move across the island chain during today into tonight. An increase in cloudiness with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms can be expected across the area during the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.