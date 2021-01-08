UPDATE: One man in custody following murder of 86 year old

Police have confirmed Dominica’s first homicide for 2021 which occurred in the village of Woodford Hill on Thursday night.

According to information from Police Inspector John Carbon, one male is at present in police custody and is being questioned in relation to the death of 86-year-old Bernadette Nicholas of Grandbay, who resided at Woodford Hill.

Inspector Carbon said that Nicholas was found lying in a pool of blood at her house in Woodford Hill at about 8:15PM on January 7th, 2021.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been informed that Nicholas was originally from Grand Bay while the alleged suspect is her common law partner, a male individual from the community of Marigot who resides in Woodford Hill.

Carbon said Nicholas sustained multiple stab wounds to her body.

She was transported to the Wesley Health Centre where she was examined by a medical Doctor and was pronounced dead.

Nicholas’ body was then transported to the North Eastern Funeral Home pending a post mortem.

The police investigation continues.