UPDATE: One man in custody following murder of 86 year old

Dominica News Online - Friday, January 8th, 2021 at 10:54 AM
Police have confirmed Dominica’s first homicide for 2021 which occurred in the village of Woodford Hill on Thursday night.

According to information from Police Inspector John Carbon, one male is at present in police custody and is being questioned in relation to the death of 86-year-old Bernadette Nicholas of Grandbay, who resided at Woodford Hill.

Inspector Carbon said that Nicholas was found lying in a pool of blood at her house in Woodford Hill at about 8:15PM on January 7th, 2021.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been informed that Nicholas was originally from Grand Bay while the alleged suspect is her common law partner, a male individual from the community of Marigot who resides in Woodford Hill.

Carbon said Nicholas sustained multiple stab wounds to her body.

She was transported to the Wesley Health Centre where she was examined by a medical Doctor and was pronounced dead.

Nicholas’ body was then transported to the North Eastern Funeral Home pending a post mortem.

The police investigation continues.

17 Comments

  1. ds
    January 11, 2021

    Man, why did you not get yourself a spring chicken? you out there messing with grand ma. Are you crazy?

  2. Classmate
    January 11, 2021

    If its who they say we went to school together so he is 60 or early 60’s.

  3. Odinn
    January 11, 2021

    Sad news and my condolenses to the victim’s family. Does anybody know how many homicides were officially recorded in Dominica in the year 2020?

  4. Linclown
    January 10, 2021

    Bwa- Banday,the victim was STABBED over and over multiple.At the time of reporting the police do not know how many stab wounds.All they know is more than one.Stabbing somebody several times you ,BS..TTING about manslaughter.Jacka UWP.

  5. bernie corbette
    January 9, 2021

    very sad indeed for this tragic attack on this poor lady…may her soul rest in peace but for clarification the killer is not from marigot. He’s from calibishie…hope u pay for wat u did to that poor lady

  6. Nacinimod
    January 8, 2021

    I’m playing Devil’s Advocate here. But, I’m inclined to believe that was an accident and perhaps not malicious intent to murder the old woman. May God have mercy on their souls.

    • Breathe
      January 8, 2021

      Multiple stab wounds

  7. Bwa-Banday
    January 8, 2021

    RIEP with the ancestors young lady! Hopefully justice will be served sooner rather than later.

    Not knowing the facts, the age of the victim has me concerned because I am thinking the partner may be around the same age or older based on our culture in general. As bad as it may sound, I am hoping after investigation is completed the charge will be manslaughter (Deliberately taking the life of someone without having the intention of doing so) because things happen. Nonetheless, this is very very sad taking the age into consideration. :( :(

    • Piper
      January 9, 2021

      What happen too much bwa banday you drink man before making that comment… Your dam nuisance

    • LawieBawie
      January 12, 2021

      “Deliberately taking the life of someone without having the intention of doing so”. Did you think this through before you wrote it? The entire sentence contradicts itself mate!!!

  8. SP
    January 8, 2021

    So sad. May she rest in peace. How old is the boyfriend?

  9. Truth
    January 8, 2021

    This is sad. But I can’t help but wonder why an 86 year old woman felt like she needed to be in a relationship.

    • Susan
      January 8, 2021

      People can be in a relationship for a lifetime and never marry. What are you talking about.

    • Roadyb
      January 9, 2021

      Are you silly? People have been in relationships for 50 years and never officially marry. Stupesss. Most ridiculous question ever. that’s how Caribbean people live. That’s why they are called common law wives and husbands.

    • Esmari
      January 10, 2021

      Uhhhhh, what an idiotic comment. One is never too old to seek love or companionship.

  10. BUT WAIT???
    January 8, 2021

    BUT, BUT … ?????

  11. Ibo France
    January 8, 2021

    This is truly sad. Sincerest sympathy to the family and friends of the dearly departed.

    The age of the victim is particularly troubling. At this late sunset age of one’s life, we expect one to go to the Great Beyond peacefully in a dignified manner.

    May her soul rest in everlasting peace. I’m thanking my head in profound astonishment.

