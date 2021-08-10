UPDATE: Police investigate suspected drowning of Grenadian at Calibishie

The suspected drowning of a 65-year-old Grenadian man has prompted an investigation by members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF).
On August 9, 2021, videos and photos were widely circulated via social media of the man who was found on a beach in Calibishie in an unresponsive state.
Police have since identified the victim as Martin Otway, a Grenadian who resided in the community of Marigot.
According to information provided by Police Public Relation Officer (PRO), Inspector John Carbon, about 2:30 p.m on the said date, villagers of Calibishie fished out a male body from the sea dressed in a diving suit.
The police were contacted and they then summoned the District Medical Officer who pronounced the body dead at the scene.
Otway’s body was transported to the North Eastern Funeral Association (NEFA) parlour pending a post mortem.
A coroner’s inquest will be conveyed.
Dominica News Online (DNO) has learned that Otway arrived in Dominica sometime in 2020 and first resided in Wesley but later moved to Marigot.
3 Comments
Whatever
I quess you are from wesley and may be able to shed some light to this question which could tell you who i am. Is this the Grenadian who hang around eden road ,is in court with my brother, and lived in my family yard now occupied by my sister?
All who was saying he from wesley cant talk now. All things that not good is from wesley🐂💩
This is my father. My father was not from your Wesley! He is from Grenada and HASN’T STAYING IN WESLEY FOR MONTHS. HE IS SIMPLY A TOURIST IN YOUR COUNTRY FROM BRITAIN! MY FATHER WAS AN BRILLIANT ENTERTAINER AND NOT ‘💩 FROM WESLEY’ like the comment inferred. MY FATHER WAS A BRIGHT FUN PERSON WITH A KIND HEART…as bad tempered as he was, HE WAS LOYAL & CARED. UNLIKE THE PEOPLE WHO ROBBED HIM AND TURNED THEIR BACKS ON HIM. SHAME ON THOSE WHO TOOK OUT PHONES TO TAKE PHOTOS AND VIDEOS OF HIM IN FOLLOWING HIS PASSING, DISGUSTING ! IS SOCIAL MEDIA MORE IMPORTANT THAN RESPECT FOR ME & FAMILY! AND PEOPLE TO COMMENT NEGATIVELY UNDER THIS ARTICLE, DO YOU HAVE NO SHAME !?!?
You were all lucky to meet someone like my father because you will Never meet anyone like him again.
May God Bless those who gave him respect, care and love. THANK YOU
His only daughter…C