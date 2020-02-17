UPDATE: Search continues for small plane which crashed in sea off Marigot

Rescue teams are continuing their search today after a small plane carrying four people (two crew and two passengers) crashed into the sea in Marigot on Sunday.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA), Benoit Bardouille, said the French-registered aircraft was given clearance to take off from Douglas-Charles Airport destined for Le Raizet Airport in Guadeloupe.

“The search started again this morning. From the information I have thus far, we did have another person call, directly to me and gave a location based on what they heard last night in the general area and I think within that area thus far, a bag and a passport has been found, so there is some sort of active search now within that locality,” Bardouille said.

He said the aircraft was airborne at about 6:43 pm and was instructed by the air traffic controller to report when he passed 1500ft in the climb.

According to the DASPA official, a couple of minutes later, the air traffic controller attempted to contact the aircraft for a frequency change to Raizet control, but was unable to make contact with the aircraft.

“He made several attempts but received no response. The air traffic controller took a look at the radar viewing that we have at the airport and could not identify the aircraft…”, Bardoiulle said.

He said the Raizet Airport was immediately contacted and they informed Douglas-Charles Control that they had no information on the aircraft.

“At that point in time the aircraft, not being in contact with the air traffic control in Dominica and not being in contact with Guadeloupe was considered to be a missing aircraft,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bardouille said the fire service received a call from a private citizen, indicating that they had seen “something in relation to an aircraft that may have gone down into the sea”.

He said immediately, the fire service sought the assistance of the fisherfolk in Marigot to assist, while the mobilization of the Coast Guard was taking place.

“We are hopeful that something may happen since the aircraft may have not gone too far away from the airport, but certainly we are very concerned and we are doing everything along with the police as well as the French authorities to try to see how we can do any rescue or retrieval of anything that would provide the kind of evidence that is required for an investigation,” the DASPA CEO stated.

The rescue teams include the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority, the local coast guard and fisherfolk in Marigot. Two helicopters are also being used to conduct the search.

Bardouille made it clear that the actual airfield is not affected.

“It does not affect movements of aircrafts in and out of Douglas-Charles,” he said. “Clearly there will be an investigation by the appropriate authority to ensure that we can know what the cause was.”