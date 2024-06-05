UPDATE: Shooting in Tarish Pit marks fourth murder for 2024

Dominica has recorded its fourth murder for 2024 thus far, with the latest victim being 41-year-old Neville Marvin Jno Baptiste of Bath Estate.
Jno Baptiste succumbed to injuries following a shooting incident that occurred at Tarish Pit last night.
According to reports from Police Inspector, Fixton Henderson, the incident occurred sometime after 7 p.m.
His body is being kept at a funeral home pending an autopsy.
The police are asking anyone with information about this shooting incident to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 266-5164, 266-5165, 266, 5119, 266-5157 or 266-5185.
The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
Police are continuing to investigate the matter.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.