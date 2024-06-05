UPDATE: Shooting in Tarish Pit marks fourth murder for 2024

Dominica has recorded its fourth murder for 2024 thus far, with the latest victim being 41-year-old Neville Marvin Jno Baptiste of Bath Estate.

Jno Baptiste succumbed to injuries following a shooting incident that occurred at Tarish Pit last night.

According to reports from Police Inspector, Fixton Henderson, the incident occurred sometime after 7 p.m.

His body is being kept at a funeral home pending an autopsy.

The police are asking anyone with information about this shooting incident to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 266-5164, 266-5165, 266, 5119, 266-5157 or 266-5185.

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Police are continuing to investigate the matter.