UPDATE: Tropical storm watch remains in effect for Dominica…tropical storm conditions expected in Windwards later today

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

At 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Dorian was located near Latitude 11.9N and Longitude 56.4W approximately 225 miles east south east of Barbados (651km or 405 miles southeast of Dominica). Dorian is moving towards the west at 14mph (22km/h). A turn toward the west-northwest is expected later today, with this motion continuing through Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late today and tonight and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Dorian could be near hurricane strength on Tuesday and Wednesday while it is over the eastern Caribbean Sea. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The center of Dorian is projected to pass over the Windward Islands (southern portion of the island chain), south of Dominica. Regardless, pockets of moderate to heavy shower and thunderstorm activity generated by the system are projected to spread northwards across Dominica from tonight and throughout Tuesday along with gusty winds possible up to tropical storm strength. Rainfall projection is for 2 to 4 inches (50-100mm) across Dominica with higher amounts in elevated areas. Flash flooding and landslides are therefore possible particularly on Tuesday.

Small craft operators and other sea users are advised to exercise extreme caution during the next 24 to 36 hours. A small craft warning will be in effect from 6pm today until 6pm Tuesday 27th August.

Residents are advised to remain VIGILANT, make the necessary preparations and keep updated on this system.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.