UPDATE: Two boys charged with intent to murder Dominican teen in Antigua

Two of the five boys involved in the attack on the Dominican teen living in Antigua and Barbuda have been charged with wounding with intent to murder.

The police spokesman in St Johns Inspector Frankie Thomas confirmed the charge last night.

Seventeen-year-old Azoo has been fighting for his life at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre after being attacked by boys under the age of 18 in Grays Farm.

Since the charge falls under Schedule III of the Child Justice Act 2015, the duo was being held without bail up to last night, and they will remain in custody at least until they apply for bail before the High Court.

According to the law, in Antigua and Barbuda, Child Justice Board does not have the power to issue bail or release the boys into the custody of their parents, except in instances where the offences fall under Schedule I or II. If or when the boys are granted bail, another issue arises, because the law recommends that they be held in a safehouse, but there is no such facility in Antigua and Barbuda, according to the source.

Meantime, Azoo has undergone surgery and is still recovering at the hospital. He is no longer in the ICU. He was moved to the ward on Sunday.

Rodney told reporters that the police interviewed Azoo and “he is speaking”.

He also said that the situation that led to Azoo being battered into a coma was neither a mugging nor a robbery as was widely reported in the media.

Instead, Rodney said, the situation was more like a fight among several young persons that escalated until it got out of hand.

Rodney said he should have corrected the information.