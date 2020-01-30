UPDATE WITH VIDEO: Gov’t sends cash to assist Dominican students in Wuhan City amid deadly virus scare

Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre has announced amid assurances that the government of Dominica has sent funds to students studying in Wuhan city China – ground zero for the novel Coronavirus pandemic.
“All Dominican nationals in the People’s Republic of China are safe to-date,” he said. “There is no need to panic.”Dr. McIntyre told the media during a press conference Wednesday.
The announcement comes on the heels of the continuous spread of the deadly Coronavirus in Wuhan and the awareness that there are Dominica students studying there.
Currently there are actually 84 students studying in China, 15 in Wuhan City and 3 out of China on vacation.
But Dr. McIntyre said the Government of the People’s Republic of China has given every assurance that this pandemic will be brought under control within a few weeks.
The health minister stated that his ministry has been in touch with Dominican nationals especially those in the Coronavirus infected Providence of Wuhan.
And, each student presently in Wuhan was sent additional funds to assist.
“It’s just a precaution, to assist in the purchase of water and other essentials,” he stated.
Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, Dr. McIntyre said “everyone has been advised to wear face masks. As a result, there has been a shortage of face masks.”
Dr. McIntyre indicated that it is not advisable for any of the students to leave Wuhan City at this time.
“Because there is a 14-day incubation period [before] a person can display the symptoms, it is not advisable for anyone to leave Wuhan City at the moment,” he said.
If students were to attempt to leave China, Dr. McIntyre explained that there must be a receiving country, the USA, France, Germany, London, Holland where they would have to be quarantined.
There must be a special charter with the nationals departing China under international travel guidelines for prevention and control.
Also, assuming there are nationals who may test positive, that receiving country must have the infrastructure in place to deal with the cure or treatment of the virus, he explained further.
Meantime McIntyre said Dominican students in Wuhan are in good spirits and they fully understand the risks involved in leaving.
“They have been extremely vigilant. In cases of emergency there are hotline numbers available to the students,” he said.
Dr. McIntyre said the Embassies of Dominica and Grenada will collaborate and coordinate efforts in getting essential supplies to Dominican nationals in China.
Full Video of Mcintyre’s address below:
Hon. DR. Irving Mcintyre addresses concerns about the Coronavirus.
24 Comments
I understand the two week incubation period but all other countries are evacuation their people. What is our game plan to evacuate. This is expected to get worse before it gets better. Are classes in session? I doubt it…
Well if anyone of them gets sick or God forbids even dies, the money will be used to maybe bring them or their lifeless body down and the government will give out more money to bury them and better yet, family members will get more money. So the choice now is about chosing to give money or save and protect live. The government chose to give money and even cut a video of money sent. I wish the government would make a video of the person that received the money, Al Jazeera said was sent by Monfared. Never mind the US has that video. These days criminals even pay witnesses to stay quite so what
Yeah, and one of the chief criminals resides in the financial centre.
Wow! That money thing sure working and Skerrit knows that. He knows people are concerned about the well being of their children so since they know they have once again FAILED to do the right thing, which was to get all the children out of China until the threat is gone, Skerrit just did what he does best. Send them money so nobody will talk. But one thing I know is although money can buy water, buy masks and other things, money sure CANNOT buy Heath and life! If Dr. Skerrit or Dr. Mc Intyre’s son or daughter was in China, I bet you they would have flown them out longtime and would even give them money for the stress. But is my child and your child so who cares as long they get money
AS I SEE IT,if they leave WUHAN with the VIRUS it is most likely to spread.It is like our common COLD,isolate yourself stay away,from work,so other people will not be infected.COMMONSENSE,so few UWP FOOLS has it.
@ Lin Clown, here is how the same Minister bthe same day spoke of non students and non Dominicans IF coming from China: ” If they are coming from China, we have that in advance, so we can actually be waiting for these people and if any symptoms we take the necessary actions,” he said. So according to the minister if people coming from China it’s ok to come to Dominica as long as they don’t have symptoms. So clearly they are not thinking of spreading the infection.
I will not address you as a laborites or FOOL as you thought of me because I believe As one thinks of others that’s how he is. You guys so like to defend wrong and propaganda that even when it is in black and white you still try to twist it.
The same government that hid the problem, now you feel reassured by their words? Is McIntyre a fool?
bring the kids home till this virus goes away money cant buy anything when u dead..this is madness
Jesus Christ. Do you all understand English? The students should not be allowed to leave as the incubation period for the virus is two weeks so the may be infected but not showing any symptoms. Additionally, even if they were to leave China they must transit via one of these countries and they will not be allowed through but kept in quarantine. When such situations exists WHO advise that people stay where they are.
Which USA can you stop the lies about 2 weeks 8000 cases and every day is more explain the two weeks doomy
So y allu hold back my comment
ADMIN: What comment? You can always try reposting it. If you are still having difficulty you can can email us at news@dominicanewsonline.com
They need to be evacuated out of China,money can’t help them.
: I don’t know why people of that slave plantation mentality island would accept scholarships to study in China where we have no cultural ties! Are the children of those one-man rogue regime go there to study I thought the Western Countries like the USA and Europe were considered enemies of the one-man rogue regime, they’re now good for safety Chinese are some of the nastiest people who eats almost everything,they spit and do other unhigienic things anywhere.
First of all the US is in the process of moving it’s people. It should not be so difficult to get a charter plane after all. It was done during the election.
Money to do what? By the way, were their regular allowances up to date? Don’t let us find out that you were not sending the students stipend like you all did in the past with students in Cuba, Mexico and China, and that you are trying to cover sending money which should have been sent before the virus! And how are the students going to receive this money? Wuhan city China is now locked down like a prison! This is just a PR stunt on the part of the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica!
U lie they not in good spirits my daughter cannot even sleep u talking about gd.spirits…allu people can lie lie lie and china govt lying to u qll I am dying here oh God please help
But the minister is giving conflicting information man? Here is what he said in the previous article produced by DNO: “If they are coming from China, we have that in advance, so we can actually be waiting for these people and if any symptoms we take the necessary actions,”.
So indirectly the minister said there is no problem for some people to leave China and come to Dominica.
So why concerning our children he says this: “If students were to attempt to leave China, Dr McIntyre explained that there must be a receiving country, the USA, France, Germany, London, Holland where they would have to be quarantined.”
So based on the two statements it appears that if persons (maybe Chinese national s) want to leave China and come to Dominica it’s ok, they will be waiting on them to see if they have symptoms, they don’t have to be quarantined anywhere. But if they are our children they would have to be quarantined in a receiving country? Can you all see the lies and deception I seeing?
ADMIN: The full video has been added you can listen directly to better clarify what he said.
Thank you DNo for putting out the real beef of the press statement. So check this out. Dr McIntyre “everyone has been advised to wear face masks. As a result, there has been a shortage of face masks.”. So how good is money when you might not even be able to find a mask to protect themselves?
Check this one out: “Dr. McIntyre indicated that it is not advisable for any of the students to leave Wuhan City at this time.” Wahun is the danger zone and yet our students shouldn’t even think of moving out? Reminds me of when Irma destroyed the BVI and Dominica was still in tact, Skerrit advised Dominicans in the BVI to stay there even when other islands were moving their citizens out.
Again:”If students were to attempt to leave China, Dr McIntyre explained that there must be a receiving country, the USA, France, Germany, London, Holland where they would have to be quarantined.” So those countries not our friends then? I wonder how many last name is Astaphan, Skerrit, Mc Intyre,…
Sadly, you missed the important points of the article. The department of health in China are not allowing anyone to leave the city of Wuhan right now as one may not be showing symptoms of the virus, which has a 2 weeks incubation period, but may well be infected. Further to that, even if they were to leave they would have to transit via one of the countries mentioned and they will be held in quarantine there, since they are coming from China. I wonder what would be your comment if they were allowed to come home and when they do, the virus begins to manifest its presence in their bodies. In such circumstances the World Health Organization recommends that everyone stays where they are to reduce transmissions. This is why the fear is now for the world’s economy as result of limited movement on travel and trade.
@Galileo, that individual named “As I see it, doesn’t know what is the meaning of “quarantine”, that is why that person said: “So those countries not our friends then?”
What does “friendship” have to do with putting someone or people into “quarantine”, which means to “isolate” that person or people who are or may be “infected” with certain sickness or disease for the protection of the rest of the community?
What your damb issue. Can you read digest and understand
My sentiments exactly. Get our children out of China. They will be safer and receive better medical treatment if they are quarantined outside China. I agree that, based on the 14-day incubation period, they should not come to Dominica for the better good of the population, but, for crying out loud, these are our children. Like “As I See It” said, what if their last names were Astaphans, McIntyre or Skerrit……without being political.
The US Russia and other countries chartered flights to get their people out. You guys sending money. How are they going get and what they going do with it when the entire city under lock down. This is where we F;d up with people lives. Why now chatter flight get them out? Or why not partner with US get our citizens out? Wait we cannot. Is that the contigency plan you have to take care of Dominica citizens when they are in these kinds of situation. Why not ask Chinese Embassy to assist yall get kids out of danger zone? What we don’t want them back home for fear of spreading in Dominica. If one student dies there should be unrest in Roseau. While you people want to play anti US see they are taking care of their citizens no matter how far they are and when in terrible situation. I pray for the safety of our Dominican students in China and pray the all mighty watch over them.
Very good. Bc we were asking so long what is dca doing for the students and citizens in wuhan and around China. All other embassies were vocal but dcas was silent. Finally we hear something positive. Good. Now, we know that dcans love to sewo, it would be of great importance to cancel carnival in dca this year. Or at least postpone it until after there is an all clear on the status of the virus. Bc if one infected person jumps up on carnival Monday. Then he/she would infect thousands. The newly infected would jump on Tuesday and infect more again. By Ash Wednesday we’d have at least 10000 infected cases. All not yet showing symptoms. The gestation period takes between 1-14 days. By the time they show symptoms they’d have infected almost every village in dca with the virus. Remember ppl from all villages go for the annual jump up. Please cancel carnival this year. For the preservation of dcan lives.