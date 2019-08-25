UPDATE(5pm): Tropical storm warning issued for Barbados

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Barbados and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the government of France has issued a Tropical Storm watch for Martinique.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Additional watches could be issued later portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands. Elsewhere, interests in Dominica should monitor the progress of Dorian.

At 5pm, Tropical Storm Dorian was located near Latitude 11.5N and Longitude 54.2W approximately 375 miles east south east of Barbados (877km or 545 miles southeast of Dominica). Dorian is moving towards the west at 14mph (22km/h). A turn toward the west-northwest is expected on Monday, with this motion continuing through Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late Monday or early Tuesday and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Dorian could be near hurricane strength by Tuesday over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center.

Dorian is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in portions of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, with possible isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches.

Rainfall projection is for 2 to 4 inches (50-100mm) across Dominica with higher amounts in elevated areas. Gusty winds up to tropical storm strength are likely in areas of showers and thunderstorms. Small craft operators and other sea users are therefore advised to exercise extreme caution during the next few days.

The Dominica Meteorological Service will continue to monitor and provide the necessary updates.