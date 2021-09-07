Urgent plea to Dominicans with COVID-19 symptoms to alert health authorities

An urgent plea is being made to persons showing signs of Covid-19 symptoms to alert the health authorities.

National Coordinator of the Home Isolation Programme, Dr. Gilda Nesty-Tonge, who was addressing a press briefing recently, said failure to do so could be fatal.

“As we all know, the Covid-19 virus does not discriminate against status, race or religious or political affiliations, therefore, the stigma attached to Covid-19 should not serve as a deterrent in seeking all necessary life saving healthcare,” she said. “An urgent plea is being made to persons who present with symptoms of Covid-19 and who choose to independently isolate themselves without alerting the health authorities as battling this dreaded virus without the appropriate support could be fatal.”

She revealed that at present, 187 persons are home isolated and closely monitored by the team members of the home isolation programme.

Dr. Nesty- Tonge said proper execution of the home isolation protocols is imperative in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“Any home isolated patient who begins to develop Covid-19 symptoms or experience a deterioration in their health must immediately contact the health authorities,” she stated.

According to the medical doctor, persons providing care or those isolated at home on their own, should first and foremost, be aware of their Covid-19 district contact number as a line of communication should be established between the patient and the district healthcare worker throughout the duration of their isolation period in case the patient, placed in home isolation, experiences a change in health status.

Dr. Nesty-Tonge went on to state that the home isolation card provided indicates a list of contacts of health providers within the district.

“Persons providing care to those in home isolation must always wear a medical mask when in contact with the patient, maintain a distance at least 1 meter and the patient too must wear a medical mask when in contact with their caregiver,” she advised.

She added that hand hygiene or basic washing must be performed after any type of contact with the patient or their immediate environment.

“A supply with at list 70% alcohol hand based sanitizer or soap and water must be available and it is preferred that disposable paper towels are used to dry hands,” she stated. “If disposable paper towels are not available clean towels that are frequently washed and replaced can be used.”

Dr. Nesty-Tonge also mentioned that all surfaces in the home must be disinfected with a solution of bleach and water.

She pointed out that any waste generated in care of the patient must be disposed of in a garbage bag or a plastic bag.

Moreover, she said the patient’s movement around the house must be limited and shared spaces must be minimized, since the potential for spread of the virus increases if restricted access is not maintained.

Dr. Nesty-Tonge also advised that household members should avoid entering the room where the isolated patient is located as the potential of spread is still present.

“Among the household members one person must be designated as the ideal caregiver and should be in good health, hopefully vaccinated and with no underlying chronic conditions,” she stated…“Visitors should not be allowed in the home until the isolation or recovery period is completed.”