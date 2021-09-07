Urgent plea to Dominicans with COVID-19 symptoms to alert health authorities

An urgent plea is being made to persons showing signs of Covid-19 symptoms to alert the health authorities.
National Coordinator of the Home Isolation Programme, Dr. Gilda Nesty-Tonge, who was addressing a press briefing recently, said failure to do so could be fatal.
“As we all know, the Covid-19 virus does not discriminate against status, race or religious or political affiliations, therefore, the stigma attached to Covid-19 should not serve as a deterrent in seeking all necessary life saving healthcare,” she said. “An urgent plea is being made to persons who present with symptoms of Covid-19 and who choose to independently isolate themselves without alerting the health authorities as battling this dreaded virus without the appropriate support could be fatal.”
She revealed that at present, 187 persons are home isolated and closely monitored by the team members of the home isolation programme.
Dr. Nesty- Tonge said proper execution of the home isolation protocols is imperative in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
“Any home isolated patient who begins to develop Covid-19 symptoms or experience a deterioration in their health must immediately contact the health authorities,” she stated.
According to the medical doctor, persons providing care or those isolated at home on their own, should first and foremost, be aware of their Covid-19 district contact number as a line of communication should be established between the patient and the district healthcare worker throughout the duration of their isolation period in case the patient, placed in home isolation, experiences a change in health status.
Dr. Nesty-Tonge went on to state that the home isolation card provided indicates a list of contacts of health providers within the district.
“Persons providing care to those in home isolation must always wear a medical mask when in contact with the patient, maintain a distance at least 1 meter and the patient too must wear a medical mask when in contact with their caregiver,” she advised.
She added that hand hygiene or basic washing must be performed after any type of contact with the patient or their immediate environment.
“A supply with at list 70% alcohol hand based sanitizer or soap and water must be available and it is preferred that disposable paper towels are used to dry hands,” she stated. “If disposable paper towels are not available clean towels that are frequently washed and replaced can be used.”
Dr. Nesty-Tonge also mentioned that all surfaces in the home must be disinfected with a solution of bleach and water.
She pointed out that any waste generated in care of the patient must be disposed of in a garbage bag or a plastic bag.
Moreover, she said the patient’s movement around the house must be limited and shared spaces must be minimized, since the potential for spread of the virus increases if restricted access is not maintained.
Dr. Nesty-Tonge also advised that household members should avoid entering the room where the isolated patient is located as the potential of spread is still present.
“Among the household members one person must be designated as the ideal caregiver and should be in good health, hopefully vaccinated and with no underlying chronic conditions,” she stated…“Visitors should not be allowed in the home until the isolation or recovery period is completed.”
It appears that she is married to a member of the cabal. You see how they all get these super government jobs and the majority of Dominicans is living on the bread line.
Today every body is “doctor” but they aren’t free to talk. Must follow the script of de leader doesn’t know what a virus is. When all is said and done these Ducktors will forget everything they learned in med school and may be more dangerous than Covid.
They have to strictly adhere to the script they are given. Any deviation from the script into the truth, it’s instant dismissal. The truth is not as important to them as their FAT monthly cheque to maintain their lavish lifestyle.
Why should I? I am fully vaccinated! Either way is home I going and I’ll try my best to not interact with other individuals. That how it is from now on.
Doc I hear your pleas and wish they would follow. However, I can attest that I personally know about four people who definitely has covid and in self quarantine. 3 of the m got it from their partner who is quarantine and the other his secret woman on the side who is now is Possie also.
I hope, the later will get tested tomorrow because his partner is not doing good in quarantine and he is scared sheet now. So you see, the government failed the people with the deplorable conditions in Possie now people ducking the covid test. I don’t know how many people or whom they themselves infected but three of them very likely infected others because of their job.
Until the Dictator fix the sheet going on in Possie and other quarantine facilities we in for it. Also, with so much infection and breakthrough infection, can’t we see the vaccine we using in Dca is ineffective? SINO whatever par bon! Or has a low success rate in black folks? Even the blind can see that!
So this thing so deadly and contagious that the towels used to wipe hands after washing should be disposed of or washed frequently but the pieces of cloth on their faces that people call masks can be worn all day and reused. Isn’t this a respiratory virus? So wouldn’t the masks that people use also have to be disposed of periodically?
i am bit confused or may have not understand the issue of quarantine .Let me explain . Reading the protocol for entering Dominica it states vaccinated travelers with a negative test is escorted to customs and emigration and allowed to go to his home or hotel ,but a look at the form which must be filled out and sent with your payment of $100 plus your negative test from your country of departure states he will be taken to a safe in nature or government operated facility for a number of days till approved by a medical practitioner to leave. I went to Dominica in2/20/21 and the only difference here i was not required to make a payment before departure for Dominica or on arrival at the airport which is now required. Can someone enlighten me on this as i plan to return soon
Gilda, if you are a medical doctor conducted yourself as one; hence the terminology is not signs of the virus, it should be “symptoms” which are as follows:
Most common symptoms include:
.Fever
.Dry cough
.Tiredness
.Less common symptoms:
.Aches and pains
.Sore throat
.Diarrhea
.Conjunctivitis
.Headache
.Loss of taste or smell
.a rash on skin, or discoloration of fingers or toes
.Serious symptoms:
.Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
.Chest pain or pressure
.Loss of speech of movement
.Seek immediate medical attention if you have serious symptoms.
On average it takes 5–6 days from when someone is infected with the virus for symptoms to show, however it can take up to 14 days.
You seem to have more degrees than a right angle and sadly, you have none or just one. That day you went to America, America really opened your brains. Not too sure your brains would have opened up if you had stayed back home and say, attended UWI.
Mind your damn business, if I stayed in Dominica I would not have the opportunity to attend college never mind a university!
Rather than be jealous of me try and educate your stupid mind!
Now that there is a junior (two year college) in Dominica, perhaps you should try and obtain a two year degree in something; maybe an AA’ or AS in something as that is the highest one can obtain from a two year college.
Colleges and universities are designed to accommodate people of any age; at lest that’s the way it is in Europe, the United States, and the rest of North America.
You been digging at me for the longest while; I asks nothing of you, I want nothing to do with you, nor your kind; do not worry about me because you cannot be like me!
Shut up, just shut up you; you sick little nobody eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Shut up!
Just as you have been digging at Skerrit. Tit for Tat, butter for fat. You cant take it? Never mind me, I am a CPA and a holder of an MBA. I DON’T NEED YOUR EDUCATION. Whom are you trying to impress? Mr. Know it all. You cannot get into the Doctor’s shoes. You need to shut up.
There is no tit for tat here; Roosevelt Skerrit is a politician, who expect opposition, like me to hammer him everyday!
If you wish to fight a war for Roosevelt keep it it going, but in the end you are the one who will be left holding the short end of the stick!
You see I am not trying to get anything from Roosevelt, like you are; I have everything a man should have in life; my purpose is the welfare of my place of birth, by country Dominica!
Roosevelt live to screw up Dominica, and lie to clowns like you who supports him; you cannot see his faults; recklessness and incompetence!
The man is a damn corrupted crook, a damn th… fleecing the country accumulating wealth for himself, and his family; what are you getting out of it; asks yourself that question?
You know last night I heard a young guy analyze something Ian Douglas said regarding this nonsense about giving away of Apartments:
Continue:
Are you serious? Did you go shopping online for those certificates?.Roosevelt Skerrit boasts of two doctorates and wrote no exams to procure them. Did he give you his playbook? No wonder he can do no wrong for you. You show him eternal gratitude all the times.
The person in question commentary is in reference to the Isaac saga in the house and the victimization of Lugay; I felt very proud to see that all the youths in Dominica are not idiots, and feel very confident Roosevelt Skerrit shall soon fall politically!
I am not advising you anything; if you wish to be an idiot, that’s your prerogative; I am minding my business; but if people like you would listen to that guy you all would do the sensible thing and get rid of Roosevelt; the guy made a point where he talked about the benefits of Ross Medical School over the years in Dominica, all lost due to Roosevelt stupidity and incompetence, now you talking fart about what I say about Roosevelt?
If you are a certified public accountant; I challenge you to print your name to any of the comments you wrote; as I attached my name Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque to my submissions.
I dare you!
lbo; another thing to note is that Roosevelt bought his honorary degrees from two none-accredited university’s out of Punjab India, and another one in the United States; so that only goes to show you what he bought is certainly of no significant value.
Those are worst than if they bestowed on him by an accredited institution.
In any event even the non-accredited institution can retract; take back those nonsensical bits of paper at anytime for any reason, such as becoming knowledgeable of his corruption, or any scandal he is caught into.
Bill Cosby had one recalled, taken away by the University who granted it to him even if he supported that university by donating millions of dollars to the school.
Roosevelt need to shut up, he cannot write on a resume that he is Dr. Skerrit, he cannot introduce himself to anybody as Dr. Skerrit, perhaps only to ds, and Man Dog eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Oh boy; I sorry for those ignorant people.
And it is not ” I would not have the opportunity” but “I would not have had the opportunity”. That is better English, Mr. Rude boy. I am going to have to ban you from using Google just as Donald Trump has been banned from using Facebook and other social media platforms.
I am finished with you, because you are nothing more than a little wet trembling mouse standing in front of an Elephant!
And before this Elephant here have to step on you with one of my Elephant foot; and squash you into a pulp, you have my authority to keep running off your mouth on me!
Keep in mind anything derogatory to say about me pertains to you!
I don’t ever get burnt out but you will!
You are a puppet of Roosevelt Skerrit that damn corrupted th… oui!
Tell Roosevelt the Wesley kid told you he is a damn t….!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
He went to the University of Google and that’s where he gets all his ‘wisdom’ from. COPY AND PASTE…
You are damn right. You hit the nail on the head. That is what I suspect. He gets all this nonsense information from google and medical journals and paste them onto DNO. He is a flipping trip. Wants to question the doctor and soon the lawyer and then the CPA. He has a bandaid for every sore. Then when something happens in DA or in some other island, he talks about his father was a this and that and owned this and that. Francisco is a nonentity and a little dragon boy from Wesley who came from a poor family never heard of. He should be elated that the Roosevelt Skerrit International Airport is coming to Wesley and not Vielle Case.
You know I have to laugh at this one; you humor me; nevertheless; when I was a kid living in Antigua, out of the blue, one day someone called me Dragon!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahaha!
To this day I don’t know what warranted that; however, when I asked why he called me dragon, the boy told me because my face looks like a dragon face!
I traveled the world and have yet to encounter, or see a dragon; I don’t know it they exists!
But now remember; I gave you my permission to say anything you wish about me, but keep in mind anything derogatory you say about me pertains to you.
So, I am sure you are the big old dragon; and a dragon face at that!
How about that?
if vaccinated personnel can get to isolate at home and can have the same symptoms why cant an unvaccinated do the same? do you all take in to consideration the condition people live in before letting them stay home because they are vaccinated? this is no longer about covid 19 but rather forcing persons to take a vaccine for so called priviledges. imagine a passenger comes here because they are vaccinated they do an antigen test and go home but a non vaccinated must go in a sin for 5-7 days.. cant they both not contract the virus along the way?
“Avoid entering the room where isolated patient is located.” Hehehe….our house is not big like the house at Morne Daniel. We have two bedrooms house and a family of five. So what do we do?
Go live in Morne Daniel. Maybe, you are not fit for a King. Only Kings who live in Morne Daniel. You cannot even afford a large family and you begetting 5 kids.
@ds
Anyone who reprimands Mr. Skerrit or his grossly inept and demonically wicked administration, you become quite irate..
Why don’t you frown on the mind-boggling corruption and shockingly mismanagement of this supremely misfit in the PM’s office and the rogues and degenerates in his Cabinet?
Skerrit is just fine and doing well for himself and Dominica. I don’t buy certificates. I worked had for what I have achieved academically. I will not reveal my identity to you and Francisco nor will I print my name or titles to any of my submissions online. Self-praise is no recommendation. Both of you are two D… Heads. Francisco claims he has more degrees than even the temperature in Maryland today, 84 degrees and, he has none. He even wants to challenge Dr. Gilda Nesty. Francisco is a waste of time. That little common boy from Wesley.
Yes, I agree I was born a common boy in Wesley, and still belong to Wesley even if I am privileged to be an American citizen who can live freely in Canada, England; and Germany!
It is good to be born a common little boy; nevertheless, the man I became is what matters; as long as I don’t ever forget from whence I came!
I was born poor, I walked without trousers (pants) and bare feet; I eat boil bananas, and drank lime bush tea sweetened with brown sugar, and went to our elementary school in the village. I endured a certain amount of misery like almost everybody born in Wesley.
Fortunately enough some of the most Educated, and successful people of Dominica are born in Wesley.
I am not ashamed of my childhood, and early adult years in the village; I can talk about it, whereas you can’t.
Thank God for all he has entrusted into my hands, when I die my Children and their kids will benefit!
You know the abbreviation of ds simple means in technical terms “dog feces” as in dog Sh.. eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
I do not have any more degree than I earned which is (4) four; I spent time in the class room studying, writing papers on subject mattes, taking exams; and in every case graduated with a 3.9/4.0 average.
I did not pay for any no value, insignificant honorary degree as Roosevelt Skerrit has!
I am an Electronic/Electrical Engineer by profession if I wanted to become an account I could; because the amount of mathematics it takes in that major, in accounting it does not come close.
Statics and all of that I know; so just shut-up!
If you trying to compare me with Roosevelt, I don’t have billions of dollars hiding anywhere; I own and live in a 3,000, five bedroom square foot house without two fire place in my house, niter do I pay to myself at government expense of almost a million dollars per year in rent!
As we all know, the Covid-19 virus does not discriminate against status, race or religious or political affiliations. ”
Dr. Seems to me you know some people on island with covid but because of their high political status they not going through the proper chanel that the barefoot man goes through. Here is another line I like:
“An urgent plea is being made to persons who present with symptoms of Covid-19 and who choose to independently isolate themselves without alerting the health authorities as battling this dreaded virus without the appropriate support could be fatal.”
Dr you need to call them out because we all know the barefoot people CANNOT choose to independently isolate themselves because we will be smoked out!
Seems like you are referring to very high caliber persons among us , with political power, that no law or constitution can stop from doing what they want . These are the people with covid symptoms but will choose private isolation. These are the dangerous ones