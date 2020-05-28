US death rate from new coronavirus passes 100,000

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 at 9:20 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

More than 100,000 Americans have died from the new coronavirus. That’s nearly one-third of the worldwide total, according to Business Insider.

The horrific milestone came just over four months after the US’s first case was confirmed, and two months after most states went into lockdown. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), predicted on May 15 that the US would hit the 100,000-death mark on June 1.

But it happened five days before that.

The 100,000-death mark, according to remarks from President Donald Trump on May 4, was once the worst-case scenario for the US. Now experts expect to see future waves of coronavirus infections bring more deaths.

Read more…

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.