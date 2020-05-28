US death rate from new coronavirus passes 100,000

More than 100,000 Americans have died from the new coronavirus. That’s nearly one-third of the worldwide total, according to Business Insider.

The horrific milestone came just over four months after the US’s first case was confirmed, and two months after most states went into lockdown. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), predicted on May 15 that the US would hit the 100,000-death mark on June 1.

But it happened five days before that.

The 100,000-death mark, according to remarks from President Donald Trump on May 4, was once the worst-case scenario for the US. Now experts expect to see future waves of coronavirus infections bring more deaths.

