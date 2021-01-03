US Embassy cancels visa appointments as COVID cases spike in Barbados

Due to changes in Barbados’ general COVID-19 posture, the U.S. Embassy Bridgetown has cancelled all visa appointments from Wednesday, January 6 to Friday, January 15, 2021.

Non-immigrant visa applicants having an appointment during this period may reschedule their appointment here: https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-bb/niv.

Your MRV fee remains valid.

If you have an urgent need to travel to the United States, please e-mail [email protected].