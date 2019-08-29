UWI landed campus in Antigua to be officially opened in September

Plans are well under way for the official opening of the Fourth landed campus of the University of the West Indies in St. John’s, Antigua.

On Tuesday, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Gaston Browne and later met with senior officials in the Ministry of Education, as well as other stakeholders, including the Antigua and Barbuda media.

Discussions specifically focused on the way forward for the new campus based on the work mapped out and advanced via the Implementation Committee.

“The establishment of our fourth landed campus, and the fifth campus of the UWI, is a matter of great pride for us all. It provides a development platform for countries of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and expands The UWI’s regional capacity to deliver higher education for the 21st century,” Sir Hillary said.

Formal launch activities include a public ecumenical service at the St. John’s Cathedral on September 1, followed by the ceremonial opening of the Five Islands Campus on September 3.

The Five Islands Campus began operations on August 25, 2019 and offers a suite of programmes across three schools: Health and Behavioural Sciences; Humanities and Education; Management, Sciences and Technology.

Meanwhile, Interim Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the Five Islands Campus, Professor Stafford Griffith, will hold this position from August 15, 2019 to July 31, 2020.

“Professor Griffith will steer our newest campus during its first year of operations, while formal searches are made to permanently fill this position in addition to those of other substantive senior administrative posts such as Director of Academic Affairs and Director of Finance and Administration,” Sir Hillary said.

He also thanked the members of the Institutional Oversight Steering Committee, headed by Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the Mona Campus, Professor Dale Webber, and comprising all Pro Vice-Chancellors and Principals as well as the Ministers of Education of the governments of Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda.

The Antigua campus brings to four the number of UWI landed campuses.