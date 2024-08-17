UWI responds to the World Health Organization’s declaration of mpox as a global health emergency

On Thursday, August 15, 2024, the Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, issued a statement in response to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recent declaration of mpox as a Health Emergency of International Concern (HEIC).

The WHO’s declaration, made on August 14, 2024, highlights the rapid spread and severity of the mpox virus, which has seen a significant increase in cases and fatalities, particularly in Africa1. The virus, formerly known as monkeypox, has been spreading through various countries, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) being notably affected1.

In his statement, Professor Beckles emphasized The UWI’s commitment to leveraging its extensive research capabilities to combat the mpox outbreak. “As the leading university in the Caribbean, The UWI commits to dedicate its considerable research expertise for the public good, working with regional partners to help face this challenge,” he stated.

The UWI has acquired advanced virus sequencing technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic, which can now be repurposed to detect mpox early. These technologies will enable rapid and accurate diagnosis of the virus, a crucial step in controlling its spread. The university plans to collaborate closely with regional Ministries of Health, the Caribbean Public Health Authority (CARPHA), and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to address any potential introduction of the virus in the Caribbean region.

The WHO’s declaration underscores the urgent need for a coordinated global response to the mpox outbreak. The UWI’s proactive stance and readiness to deploy its resources reflect the institution’s dedication to public health and regional well-being.

