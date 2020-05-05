UWI’s leadership gives part of salaries to student fund

The senior executive leadership of The University of the West Indies (The UWI)—the Vice-Chancellor, Campus Principals, Pro ViceChancellors, University Bursar and University Registrar—have all committed to allocating a percentage of their salaries for the next three months towards a student hardship fund. The aim of the fund is to promote equity of access for all students as well as provide much needed additional counselling services during this time.
The executive leadership of the regional university has recognised that the rapid transition to emergency online teaching in response to the regional spread of COVID-19 has exposed the enormity of challenges facing financially and socially marginalised students. With a student
body of close to 50,000, at least 10,000 of them are believed to be functioning in a social circumstance that makes it excessively difficult to participate equally and equitably in this moment of digital intensification.
The principals across The UWI’s five campuses stepped up in developing remedial projects to confront this reality and to restore the level playing field provided by the physical classroom culture. The UWI alumni have been called upon to participate in fundraising and philanthropists have also responded by donating hundreds of tablets.
The offer of a salary-source contribution from the executive leadership to enhance student wellbeing “is another part of the UWI CARES project, designed to empower any excluded element of the student body,” says Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles. He explained,
“This is a justice gesture to further illustrate our commitment. We are here to serve and support them in their quest to succeed.”
4 Comments
This is a commendable and selfless gesture by the executive leadership of the UWI. It clearly shows that these people have a heart and a soul. Kudos must be given to them. What personal sacrifices have Skerrit and his voracious vultures made to give assistance to the thousands of unemployed Dominicans who experience the excruciating pain of hunger from the onset of Covid-19? Nada! They continue to live in utopia unconcerned about the homeless, jobless, penniless, mentally ill and all the other marginalized people. They mammoth salaries along with their numerous allowances remain firmly intact. This is a heartless, soulless, irredeemable set of rogues.
Ibo
I see you all have bounced back finally and with even more venom from the December shell shock.
Are you sure it is to Skerrit you meant to say what you just did? I found your questions and comments are so much more relevant to someone else in the public eye, it is uncanny.
In fact, I give up! This is my last reference to anything you and a couple others have to say. You all are the essence of brazenness and gall. I leave you all in the hands of your own such as Marlon and others. They will do a much better job than an outsider could.
Stay safe guys! I do wish all Dominicans well.
That is leadership.
Here is an example for our Cabinet to follow. I really like that move by the UWI. It shows they care. Leaders lead and little boys follow or just throw tantrums.