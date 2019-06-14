UWP, Bruno, reject Wickham’s position on Skerrit pronouncement

The President of the United Workers Party Isaac Baptiste is rejecting claims that his party’s Opposition Leader Lennox Linton has not gained popularity.

It was regional pollster Peter Wickham who claimed that Linton is not popular enough to become the next prime minister of Dominica.

But Baptiste told our newsroom on Thursday that nothing could be further from the truth.

In fact, he said Wickham’s view is biased towards the incumbent Dominica Labour Party.

“We have to recognize that he is not an independent pollster when it comes to Dominica. Whenever he does work here he does it for the DLP and his statements and pronouncements will reflect and speak to the advantage of the DLP” Baptiste said.

The UWP senator told us that quite contrary to what Wickham has stated, Linton is quite popular among the population.

“The information on the ground is that the UWP under the leadership of Linton, has gained tremendous support respect and confidence among the electorate,” he said.

According to Baptiste, Wickham is aware that the DLP leader Roosevelt Skerrit who runs the political campaign like a “one man show”, has lost support over the years.

Baptiste supported his claims by pointing to the fact that the prime minister had to change eighteen of his candidates this election year.

“Linton is seen as the most trust worthy option for Dominica at this time,” he said.

Meantime Baptiste is agreeing with Wickham that the people of Dominica want economic and social issues addressed.

“The people want change. They want real change. Change in the way the economy is managed,” he old our news desk.

He said over the past twenty years under the leadership of the DLP, the country has been the lowest in the Caribbean in terms of economic performance.

The UWP President also talked about how the post Hurricane Maria efforts are being managed.

“The number of contract issued to foreigners to rebuild while Dominicans remain unemployed is a cause for concern” he said.

Baptiste said Dominicans are also concerned about the discriminatory unfair practices in terms of distribution after Hurricane Maria.

Meantime, political scientist, Alex Bruno is not supporting Wickham’s views on the “I run things in Dominica” pronouncements made by Prime MInister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Bruno who has conducted political polls in Dominica, is questioning whether Wickham would trivialize the matter if these statements were made by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley.

Wickham said the statements made by Skerrit is no big deal because the prime minister, in fact, runs the country.

“Skerrit statement cannot be taken in isolation because he has been saying things like that almost all his life in office. These statements are part of a troubling series of statements made by our leader,” Bruno said.

The political philosopher, as Bruno also refers to himself, said based on information on the ground, the battle is not about leadership among the parties.

“The sentiments about Skerrit versus Linton is not alive as it might have been before. Right now, it is Skerrit versus Clement Marcellin in Penville and Dominicans versus the Labour Party,” he added. “He (Wickham) is trying to spin this dangerous statement made by the prime minister that he run things but he doesn’t. The people of Dominica run things guided by the Almighty”.

Over the past month, Bruno has been conducting a national survey which he says is expected to be published on Monday.