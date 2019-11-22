ELECTION: UWP concerned about final voters list; plans public meeting for Monday

The Executive of the United Workers Party (UWP)-TEAM Dominica is seriously concerned that the Final Electors List for the Friday 6th December 2019 general elections has been released without due regard to the numerous claims and objections submitted to the Chief Elections Officer.
Pursuant to the provisions of the Registration of Electors Act and its Regulations, the Executive confirms that many UWP candidates brought in excess of one thousand (1,000) claims and objections to the Chief Elections Officer within the legal deadline of 19th November 2019.
The UWP is of the firm belief that these claims and objections were not fully dealt with prior to the release of the Final Electors List that will be used at the general elections. Candidates have seen names that were objected to still appearing on the Final Electors List, a situation that leaves the Executive to believe that the December polls shall not be free and fair.
By letters dated 20th November 2019, these concerns were brought to the attention of the top officials of the Electoral Commission requesting their action:
- An appeal was made to the Chief Elections Officer to address the concerns raised in the many claims and objections submitted by the several UWP Candidates; and
- A request was made of the Chairman of the Electoral Commission that he advises His Excellency the President that the Commission was not fully ready to manage the December 6th Poll and that His Excellency should, therefore, invoke the provisions of Section 19 (1) (d) of the House of Assembly Elections Act Chapter 2:01 of the Revised Laws of Dominica that authorizes him to adjourn the December Poll to a future date.
To further inform the public, the UWP will hold a mass public meeting in Lagoon, Independence Street, Roseau on Monday 25th November 2019, from 5:00 p.m., to deal with these and other current issues on the island.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
16 Comments
As an educated Dominican
I am really fed up with this craziness that is happening in our peaceful Island. I do not get how many issues this party is raising with none being fully resolved before they move to another one.
This UWP needs to exit politics for they are just bring chaos and anarchy to the otherwise peaceful country. They had 5 years to prepare for elections and right before election of which they nominated themselves they are encouraging lawlessness and chaos in the land.
Why cant they just tell us what their plans are for the country, use the time to campaign and let election go free and fair and let the best man win.
My educated parents always say that “an uneducated man is a dangerous man” Even if I would have loved change I would never vote for a party that is causing this much strife. Imagine what will happen to our beautiful island if we vote in this troubled party with an unhinged and uneducated leader. Vote for your future and the future of a peaceful…
Once again I hope my post goes through the sticky fingers at DNO.
The list has been there for some time now and at the eleventh hour is when the UWP will want to object to 1000 names.
That is very late as you know that this has to go through a process…too little too late!!
Why does the UWP want to remove names from the voters list? If you are on the list that means you were properly registered. Which registered voters are the UWP targeting to be removed from the list and why are the doing it? Is the UWP trying to remove 1000 labour leaning voters from the list using the objection process? United Wicked Party, they now want to manipulate the electoral system to guarantee a win at the upcoming election. If they were not ready why nominate candidates? They should have done like the DFP lead by the spineless Kent Vital, pull out.
Linton protests too much. Everyone on the list will not be voting. Dead people will not vote. Most people who are in the diaspora will not vote. Only live bodies who are qualified will vote. Linton just likes to protest about anything and everything. Incompetence par excellence!
Yeah we must be fools,the tickets have already been given out in the Diaspora,Skerrit can’t win fairly,who you all think we are.
“UWP concerned about final voters list”. What ever next with these lots Linton, and his clowns will be holding a mass public meeting independent street, Roseau this coming Monday to deal with these and other current issues on the island “he said. But wait a minute Linton you are the wicked problem you are the current issues on island you are the one that should be in a mad Hospital till you die, to be honest Linton you are a pain in the backside. Pm Skerrit how the hell long are we going to put up with that nonsense how much more can we take of these monsters time is running out!!
Is the UWP saying that the Electoral Commission should have acted solely on the strength of their complaints that was made within a few hours of the deadline for publishing the list? Are they concerned that the procedures set down in law for removing such names must be adhered to? Are they saying that they is the authority for instructing the Commission/Chief Elections Officer as to which names ought to be removed and when?
There is a list in public circulation from one of the constituencies which contain serious errors. There are names of people on that particular list who, live overseas, but have met the legal criteria to remain on the voters register. Is the UWP saying that these people should automatically be removed from the voters list SIMPLY on the strength of its complaint? IS THAT THE SYSTEM?
There are newly registered voters (October/November) whose names are on that particular list and are duly qualified to remain on that list. Should these be removed just like…
The answer to all your questions is on the post below which I have copied and pasted for you here..
The entire list needs serious attention, and everyone, labourites, Freedomites and UWPites and their supporters know that..
The list must be purged before the next general elections!
There is time to do it!!!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
The entire list needs serious attention, and everyone, labourites, Freedomites and UWPites and their supporters know that..
The list must be purged before the next general elections!
There is time to do it!!!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
The voters list and absence of ID cards has been a concern for a long time.. There have been continuous complaints from the Opposition parties, CCM, then the OAS, CARICOM, Commonwealth.. The corrupt regime of Skerrit and the Electoral Commission have rejected any an all attempts to correct the electoral process to ensure free and fair elections..
How to impeach a President, Dominica style.
According to chapter 2 of our constitution, #24
“The President may be removed from office under section 25 of this Constitution where-
he wilfully violates any provision of the Constitution.
he behaves in such a way as to bring his office into hatred, ridicule or contempt;
he behaves in a way that endangers the security of Dominica;
because of physical or mental incapacity, he is unable to perform the functions of his office; any circumstances arise that, if he were not President, would cause him to be disqualified to be elected as such by virtue of subsection (1)(b) of section 21 of this Constitution; or he is appointed to any such office, or engages in any such occupation, as is referred to in subsection (2) of that section.”
UWP executive you should be more than concerned. You should be outraged! This is madness.
Ahhh so allu carcar boiling..u all cannot run de country and will never win
they say they winning why are they so damn desperate?????? Boss we are not postponing the election i thought you all want to see the back of Skerrit so why ask to extend his tenure????
We the people are ready to take you all out of your misery on the 6th of December so keep your pressure low !!!!!!!
I am just so fed-up with all the talk that is giving to the other side all the strategies, which includes the disappointing lawyer from Maryland talking about a pilot giving him information; this should be employed for strategic purposes rather than being on WhatsApp.
Allu doh remember Para acted like he had already won, then ended up in de hospital? STOP PRETENDING YOU HAVE ALREAD WON. THIS IS JUST BEING ARROGANT.
Instead, Donnie McClurkin should be made to understand that he using the umbrella of God, DRESSING ALL IN RED, interfering in Dominica’s elections, and there is no guaranty that he will not, by any means necessary, face the wrath of the people, which includes protest and any other means necessary to stop him from interfering in our elections for a few dollars.
Donnie McClurkin has allowed money to make him become a RELIGIOUS PIMP, …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
The local Court of Appeal has adjudicated that once a name is on the list it can not not be removed after due process has taken place that leads to its removal. The objections made are part of this due process and the adjudication the next step. There is then an appeal to the Chief Elections Officer beyond which there is no further step. The fact that the names remains raises the rebuttable presumption of regularity in the process. If there is evidence to impeach this presumption there is always resort to the court of justice. If for instance a dead person’s name remains on the list despite the objection, and the ‘dead person’ turns up from the Roseau Cemetery and votes then this is an electoral irregularity that is justiciable. So be vigilant against the dead on Election Day.