ELECTION: UWP concerned about final voters list; plans public meeting for Monday

The Executive of the United Workers Party (UWP)-TEAM Dominica is seriously concerned that the Final Electors List for the Friday 6th December 2019 general elections has been released without due regard to the numerous claims and objections submitted to the Chief Elections Officer.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Registration of Electors Act and its Regulations, the Executive confirms that many UWP candidates brought in excess of one thousand (1,000) claims and objections to the Chief Elections Officer within the legal deadline of 19th November 2019.

The UWP is of the firm belief that these claims and objections were not fully dealt with prior to the release of the Final Electors List that will be used at the general elections. Candidates have seen names that were objected to still appearing on the Final Electors List, a situation that leaves the Executive to believe that the December polls shall not be free and fair.

By letters dated 20th November 2019, these concerns were brought to the attention of the top officials of the Electoral Commission requesting their action:

An appeal was made to the Chief Elections Officer to address the concerns raised in the many claims and objections submitted by the several UWP Candidates; and A request was made of the Chairman of the Electoral Commission that he advises His Excellency the President that the Commission was not fully ready to manage the December 6th Poll and that His Excellency should, therefore, invoke the provisions of Section 19 (1) (d) of the House of Assembly Elections Act Chapter 2:01 of the Revised Laws of Dominica that authorizes him to adjourn the December Poll to a future date.

To further inform the public, the UWP will hold a mass public meeting in Lagoon, Independence Street, Roseau on Monday 25th November 2019, from 5:00 p.m., to deal with these and other current issues on the island.