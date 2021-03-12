UWP demands resignation of Minister for Education over statement made to students

The United Workers Party (UWP) has called on Minister for Education and Human Resource Development, Octavia Alfred, to resign because of what many consider to be inappropriate statements she made recently at a Ministry of Education meeting with students of Marigot recently.

The Executive of the UWP has written to the minister expressing “deep concern” over the statement which was made on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at a meeting held with the students to discuss the scholarship application system and the educational opportunities available to Dominican students.

In its the UWP’s Executive express shock and dismay at the minister’s utterances and quotes her as saying at the meeting:

“Everybody looking as if is a scholarship they have. But if your letter says you going on a two year program…the letter says the government will cover your tuition and your household and living expenses for one year you have to shake up your pampalam and look for year two”.

The UWP contends that Alfred’s direction to young people seeking State assistance for higher education “has been widely understood to mean that they must use their private parts in sexual encounters to secure additional money for tuition, housing and living expenses that government is unwilling or unable to provide.”

“We condemn this outrageous insult to the children of Dominica in particular and to the people of Dominica in general, from you as the Minister for Education and Human resource Development especially given the pivotal role of that vital public office in the development of the human capital – the most important resource of any country,” the letter goes on to state, and describes the minister’s conduct at the meeting with the students as “disgraceful, reprehensible, absolutely intolerable and totally unbecoming of a Member of Parliament and Minister of Government.”

“As a consequence, therefore, the Executive of the UWP calls on you to take the only honorable course of action available to you in the circumstances and resign immediately from the Cabinet of Ministers and the Parliament of Dominica,” the letter continues. “Failing this, the head of Cabinet, will be left with no choice but to dismiss you forthwith to rescue the integrity of the Cabinet of Ministers from the odium, disrespect and disrepute into which it has been plunged by your despicable, anti-Dominica behavior.”

The opposition party is also demanding a public apology from the Education Minister.

The UWP also describes the minister’s statement as “politically motivated and calculated to silence citizens who dare to speak on the protection of the right to equal educational opportunities.”

“You and your colleague Minister,” the letter states (referring to DLP Senator Gregory Riviere who was present at the event) are well aware that inferior educational opportunities affect the lives of our children. We take this opportunity to remind you of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, where Goal #4 speaks to inclusive, equitable and quality education.”

The UWP posits in its letter that Alfred’s statement “dished out by a woman serving as Minister of Education and Human Resource Development,” caused “much hurt and pain to the young people at the meeting who were forced to endure such humiliation.”

“What is even more disturbing,” the letter concludes, “is that this embarrassing statement was made by you, a female Minister of Government just a few days after Dominican women celebrated International Women’s Day on 8th March 2021, in the global spirit of empowerment of women and girls.”

DNO’s attempts to reach the Minister for comment have not been successful. However we will continue our efforts to reach her.