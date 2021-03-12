UWP demands resignation of Minister for Education over statement made to students

The United Workers Party (UWP) has called on Minister for Education and Human Resource Development, Octavia Alfred, to resign because of what many consider to be inappropriate statements she made recently at a Ministry of Education meeting with students of Marigot recently.
The Executive of the UWP has written to the minister expressing “deep concern” over the statement which was made on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at a meeting held with the students to discuss the scholarship application system and the educational opportunities available to Dominican students.
In its the UWP’s Executive express shock and dismay at the minister’s utterances and quotes her as saying at the meeting:
“Everybody looking as if is a scholarship they have. But if your letter says you going on a two year program…the letter says the government will cover your tuition and your household and living expenses for one year you have to shake up your pampalam and look for year two”.
The UWP contends that Alfred’s direction to young people seeking State assistance for higher education “has been widely understood to mean that they must use their private parts in sexual encounters to secure additional money for tuition, housing and living expenses that government is unwilling or unable to provide.”
“We condemn this outrageous insult to the children of Dominica in particular and to the people of Dominica in general, from you as the Minister for Education and Human resource Development especially given the pivotal role of that vital public office in the development of the human capital – the most important resource of any country,” the letter goes on to state, and describes the minister’s conduct at the meeting with the students as “disgraceful, reprehensible, absolutely intolerable and totally unbecoming of a Member of Parliament and Minister of Government.”
“As a consequence, therefore, the Executive of the UWP calls on you to take the only honorable course of action available to you in the circumstances and resign immediately from the Cabinet of Ministers and the Parliament of Dominica,” the letter continues. “Failing this, the head of Cabinet, will be left with no choice but to dismiss you forthwith to rescue the integrity of the Cabinet of Ministers from the odium, disrespect and disrepute into which it has been plunged by your despicable, anti-Dominica behavior.”
The opposition party is also demanding a public apology from the Education Minister.
The UWP also describes the minister’s statement as “politically motivated and calculated to silence citizens who dare to speak on the protection of the right to equal educational opportunities.”
“You and your colleague Minister,” the letter states (referring to DLP Senator Gregory Riviere who was present at the event) are well aware that inferior educational opportunities affect the lives of our children. We take this opportunity to remind you of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, where Goal #4 speaks to inclusive, equitable and quality education.”
The UWP posits in its letter that Alfred’s statement “dished out by a woman serving as Minister of Education and Human Resource Development,” caused “much hurt and pain to the young people at the meeting who were forced to endure such humiliation.”
“What is even more disturbing,” the letter concludes, “is that this embarrassing statement was made by you, a female Minister of Government just a few days after Dominican women celebrated International Women’s Day on 8th March 2021, in the global spirit of empowerment of women and girls.”
DNO’s attempts to reach the Minister for comment have not been successful. However we will continue our efforts to reach her.
If the allegation that Madam Minister was paid to enter politics is true, then she’s certainly well qualified to give that advice.
Octovia message does not represent the credence of decency in Education and the respect required for talented young promising students. What we read from this educationist is sub-: standard, non-inviting and not the place to talk irresponsible to thoughts and demesmoy where a Child student are likely to follow this fake language. This is NOT English but despicable language from an Educationalist. This is no language that we expect from a decent prominent Experienced School 🏫 Teacher. This is just not lecturing Nor is it the English Language for our up coming young people. Let’s please be decent in our language and decorum especially where our up and coming students to be Professionals in their own designated choice of profession who will be welcomed by their parents, teachers and school friends. Good luck. Gods Blessings 🙏 and Guidance 🤣.
Politics will be politics. The UWP got a shot, even if is a shoot and miss they have to take it. However apart from the out of context propaganda, now we know the Government have limitations on the assistance of students. How has the UWP been able to help these student and how do they intend to step up where the government has fell short? What viable options apart from the usual talk has the UWP presented to these students? Play the politics yes, i agree, but what about the primary issue at hand, the tuition still needs paying. After the pam pa lam talk finish and die I hope Lehknox and his party presents the students with options to show that yes we can depend on you the UWP as an alternative. UWP fight is for power and not for people, how have they helped citizens over the past 20 years? look they ignoring the cry for tuition to grab on to the opportunity to cease some power.
Why do you worry about UWP and their policies. You should worry about your own parties policies and Skerrit, that way you have plenty to worry about. Why don’t you ask your emperor to account for all those missing CBI monies. Imagine how many students could be financed with that…
Wise up man, for a start they will make sure all our passport money goes to the state. That alone can pay students fees, and plenty left over.
Rude, disrespectful, condescending, inconsiderate, harsh, brash, country, ghetto, classless. Should she resign? I think not, instead she should apologize and move on to something else. Perhaps she should keep watch over pigs, since she behaved like one.
People must watch what they saying, some people like to take things out of context. I myself have no idea what that word meant, until now.
Anyways, one thing I think people should really talk about, is how a lot of parents speak to their children. The type of words I hear some parents using when speaking to their children, I actually feel sorry for these children, because I never speak to my children like that.
Just take a read at the comments one knows exactly the gang of people that writes them. They are the ones that always want things their way. Those that do no wrong.
When THEIR MASTER spelt the word P-R-O-S-T-I-T-U-T-I-N-G for the entire nation telling the NATION that’s what the young people do in Dominica because young people support a Party and Government of their choice, where was Ernie?!
Hear THEM, the bad… blasting and blue blue, the ugly… their master, and the dangerous… the host on the Block, is like the minister of education had committed the biggest crime on earth and Their supporters now plying petty with politics with a statement They applied their own meaning to.
Boy, Matt dangers! Have you ever heard Matt or UWP SUPPORTERS on any one time ask Lennox to apologize for anything wrong he Lennox has done? So why are they asking for an apology from anyone on the opposite side?
Man UWPITES need to shake THEIR PAMPALAM if THEY want to hold office in the country.
Kid you flogging a dead horse man and there is not even a horse to flog. Skerrit can not sack that minister of education that did no pass grade because he would have to admit that he made a mistake appointing a loser and loose cannon like that. And you know he is not the man to admit mistakes. So best thing to do for minister Alfred to do is to resign and help Roosevelt Skerrit out that way. Don’t worry he will find another job for her as an advisor out of public view where she can not tarnish the image of all our country again.
Only DLP supporters do that. They like red clinic and some get even a bit more…
UWP wicked clowns is trying every trick in the book to destroy other people lifes all because of jealousy, Labour forever don’t let those criminals near our money!!!
Mr. Roosevelt Skerrit, a purportedly multi-millionaire, gets $768 000 per annum from the government treasury to live in exquisite opulence at Moan Daniel with his dearly beloved wife and children.
Astonishingly, a bright, industrious, highly motivated, young son or daughter of the soil can only get a one year scholarship to pursue a tertiary education in a foreign jurisdiction. Most studies are for three, four and five years.
Does the present regime consider our young people our best resources and the future of our country?
Is like we have inmates running the asylum.
Honestly, I don’t know what all of you people have been yapping about. What the honorable minister is prescribing does work. Some of us know that in 1984 while the rest of the ’84 DGS class was wearing cap and gown and graduating at Arawak, there was one student who had shaken her pampalam a bit and was too obviously pregnant to take part in the ceremony. It worked for the minister and I can see how she can prescribe it.
I’ve just listen to the so called education minister empty response blaming teacher Ernie for her choice of words.
My advice to teacher Earnie, please take this woman to court for defamation. How can this woman think she can get away with such derogatory comments.
If teach Ernie don’t react in a positive manner history will not be very kind to her.
Teacher Ernie have to make this lady pay for her tongue especially since she profess to be a so called “Christian”
I was taken aback when I heard her utter those words. I could not believe my ears that a woman of such statue would stoop so low and let those words roll of her tongue. Blasphemy, disgusting and disrespectful. She outta order. For one her conversations are that of a vagrant . uphold yourself have a little bit more class. there are ways of expressing yourself without insulting others. take a refreshers course, educate yourself.
I mean this woman should be ashamed to suggest the students, especially young girls shake up their behind; to solicit money, by way of prostitution to pay their tuition.
I don’t know if she inherited the name Alfred via marriage, or if that is her biological name; one way or the other you lady have disgrace yourself, and every other person with the surname Alfred, even my dead grandmother!
You should not only be asked to resign, somebody should fire you!
Roosevelt; please fire that woman!
Rather than you sitting reading a list of names of people visiting Dominica, pretending it is because of COVID-19; you should pay attention to people such as that woman.
The names of people visiting Dominica should only be known to immigration.
If I know anybody who plans to visit Dominica anytime soon I will discourage them from doing so!
You are politicizing peoples visit to the country, talking crap about space for quarantine?
Only in Dominica such nonsense happens!
If a Uwp education minister said the same thing, you would be the first one calling for their resignation Hypocrite.
This is why young people like me will keep leaving this country for the past 20 years these so called ministers have been disrespecting the people of this nation called Dominica
These people brought into office over the last 20 years have no class. All down to the last Education Minister the one from Colihaut. Class is NOT something you can buy like it is a new outfit. IT is not wearing high heels and playing most sophisticated. It is not and has nothing to do about town vs country (i know some of all you like to play that nonsense game of roseau people this, country people that). Never see come see most of them. they have “arrived”. Arrogant overnight.
So when you out pigs in palaces, and expect you house to not get any dirt, think again. The kind of rough, maypwi, rum shop, gutter politics they does like to play to win the hearts and minds of the average local, is that they have to bring in their house. So now you have the Minister of Education talking from her heart. And all you surprised? all you didnt know is so they does talk about people? too bad. I tend to read people well before i have every heard them speak, and i knew is nonsense that was there
Instead of leaving, you all should come together and do something about those people that disrespect you, that lie to you, that steal from your country and deny you a future in your home country. Running away is NOT the solution and it never has been. All you are doing the regime and its leader a favour. Stand up against those people that do you wrong!
As an education minister I really didn’t expect that to come out her mouth. This is very shameful and unbecoming. All the students of the north have the right to demand of her a public apology and maybe she should consider leaving too
They have got better things to do nowadays, I.e. selling ads and sucking up to the PM and his friends.
How is government is giving scholarship for one year and the course is for 3 or 4 years. This overseas education business is expensive that is why so many children do not make it. They get there and the1st year is good for them but they really have to hustle for the rest of the money. Sometimes these children cannot work because of laws. Where are they getting the money for the school.
let not be hypocrites we all know what really happens. some children leave the family as saints and then become to ashamed to return
by shaking their pampalam in a foreign land. In her response to the hoopla Bonnie say that means to make haste, to hurry up, to get themself in order quickly. But that is severely out of context in relation to only being given a scholarship that covers quarter of your total expense. to cover 3 years of expenses, shaking your pampalam would mean doing what you have to do to find money to go to school. now for int;l students who cannot work off campus, if you get a job at all, you only get paid about 40-100 dollars every 2 weeks at most, that cannot even begin to cover your living expense, if you live in a rural town. Dont think about living in New York City. pampalam will shake i suppose, for girls and boys during this covid 19 pandemic where plenty parents and guardians have lost their jobs. the money Skerrit using to pay the Chinese in Morne Danile to build the massive wall around his 2 acre farm, could help pay for a few extra years for students.
Righteous, you are absolutely wrong in your thoughts. We have dismissed you.
What on earth is the meaning of “Williwaw'” and how did it come about into this conversation?
We expect a tone of welcome and the ability to share thoughts with people who read mostly everyday. Just like you’ll address your students to pay attention to the lessons in class and comprehension it’s the same way we as tax payers will always read and express ourselves on matters of our Government and State matters. This Labour government has failed us and the Leader of this DLP and now in our Government is a big failure and obviously Incompetent to hold this prestigious position of our Nature Island. Our Isle of Beauty Dominica, must not be tarnished by this Immature, failed Prime (Odd) Minister.
After 20 failed years of Government, we have far to go AND failed Skerrit and failed L’abour Party Get the hell Out of our government. We welcome our Decent trusted committed UWP Hon. Lennox Linton. Skerrit must…
Viewsexpressed, check de dictionary.
I think Hon. Octavia Alfred’s statement is being taken out of context. The main message here is that, students must understand what is being offered to them.
Do you have a full blown scholarship or one year is being paid on a two year program? Therefore, in accepting the latter, one must take hasty steps to complete his/her studies.
Students, ensure that you have options to continue your studies overseas before accepting the government’s offer. It’s only fair.
Let’s not make hay out of dead grass.
This is a very uneducated observation, hay is dead grass,
Thanks for the education. Undoubtedly, you are the type of educator that take the Hon. Minister’s statement out of context.
However, I do understand. I sense an abundance of lack of critical thinking. Now see below;
Hay is healthy grass filled with nutrients, harvested, then dried. See if your ‘educated observation’ can figure this one out.
Don’t seek anyone’s assistance in figuring out this Made Simple exercise. Surprise ‘Me’ and figure it out on your own.
Not just that. Her tone is dismissive and lacks ANY empathy. I read it first, then i heard it.. hearing it was much worse, and reading it was bad enough. Who do these people think they are talking to? A stepchild that they dont like or something? She forget her title and what is expected? Days after celebrating world women’s day thats what she tells the youth, most of which are usually women in tertiary education? Most times its not what you say, but how you say it. You will have to go and shake your pampalam becasue we only paying for 1 year. Best she had say you will have to go and sell yourselves, because we can only pay for one year. Then she saying is teacher Ernie that teach her that word when they used to work together. NO ACCOUNTABILITY from this woman. Like is Ernie that tell her to say that.
Well said and honest interpretation. This phrase is an old saying which means “do something for yourself”. Ask any elderly person and they will interpret honestly and with no bias. This uproar is simply making a mountain out of a molehill. Hope we all know what that means.
You are right, HOWEVER you cannot be using the words “pampalam”, you’re an education minister, your vocab should be alot better than that. Have a little respect for the post and when talking to children magwaie sa.
You are obviously that Non Righteously Blind person and appears that be you’re exceptionally out of qué and blind to the effects that our people are going through in our Dominica from this failed incompetent Questionable Labour government. The leadership and Team are visionless Incompetent a failure on the Concept of good governance, loyalty to the state and be our people and be a disgrace to our government and our Parliament, the highest rank operating in our Political Democracy on behalf of our people and all those who pay tax to the State and please don’t follow nor accommodate yourselves with his Fake, dishonest, buying loyalty from our people who are in desperate needs of jobs, Increase in the business sector, therefore build our Economy that we will always see this Independent Nature Island 🏝️ Dominica. Get rid of this immnature Fake Skerrit and dismiss his lazy, Questionable immature Failed Labour government.
We Welcome our Decent Hon. Lennox Linton and Professional UWP…
Shame on all those who would think that the Minister would mean something like that. This lady has always been someone of high moral standards. We are allowing our selfish political ambitions to make us destroy our relationships with our loved ones. This is so degrading. May God help us to move away from this type of politics in Dominica. Even when some of us know better. Lord have mercy on our land.
To whom much is given much is expected. The lady has no self awareness. This most vulgar statement was said to young, very impressionable students. No one with a scintilla of decency or morality will make frivolous excuses for such inappropriate behavior.
What is more troublesome and mind-bogglingly alarming is Minister Octavia Alfred blames her uncultured and vulgar utterance on Teacher Ernie. Insanely ridiculous!
The potty-mouth lady should be asked to submit her resignation immediately. But, as usual, her ministerial colleagues will robustly defend this indefensible behaviour. This is a Cabinet which is comprised of villains, reprobates, rogues, renegades, bumpkins and unrepentant morons. What do you expect?
Which one is worse (P-a-m-p-a-l-a-m) or (P-r-o-s-t-i-t-u-t-e)?
Alas doh make her resign just promote her to ministry of drones department. Lol
Very very very LOW people in high places. It may seem that she knows what action to take to get to higher level i.e. from bottom to top. She is encouraging the young girls to to the same to get from one year to two years. You think these laborites easy? They treat others who come begging to them as trash not realizing with all their blood money they are more than trash themselves. I support calling for her resignation and the resignation of her boss. Apology is not enough and of course its just words with no effect. Resign you bum.
She should leave. Useless Minister. Shameful remarks.
She won’t, because her view is the view of the entire government.
I am nonplus about the reactions that I read here and hear by radio. The level of hypocrisy which pervades the land, my land, has left me astonished. We all have heard it said that one should get off their laurels, get your bottom up, layvay bondawe and get something to do. It is a way of encouraging one to get out of their comfort zone and get busy.
And please don’t come with this elitist view about her position and choice of expression. Speech/communication 101 the most effective way to communicate with a particular group is in the language with which they are most comfortable. We talk about choice of words as wrong yet we steal from our employers, we lie about people for promotion, we engage in adultery, we fornicate and host of other things. Stop the hypocrisy.
Galileo, as a known fornicator, i have standards. I do not expect the Minister of Education, to speak to young students, mostly women that way. Especially knowing the seriousness of their circumstance. They have no way of funding the remaining 3 years of school. How must their parents fund it? Those who have no parents or financial assistance, how must they pay for it? I get what could have been implied – bet busy, get something going, try a ting. but get busy doing what? how must they get the money? Whats worse is her tone in saying that was very non empathetic nor unapolegetical. Then she came back to say it was teacher Ernie who taught her that phrase. no accountability. shifting blame. To even have Caressa SAY not even imply, that the recording was doctored. These people are dangerous, and have NO integrity. But it has to get worse in Dominica before it gets better. Why? Because obviously Dominicans can take plenty plenty blows and disrespect. And it have much more to come.
I think she meant every dam word. She took her time to express herself. Shame on you Octavia. There is so much you could have said like, work and save so at least you can pay for one year.
In all of this I hope government is honouring the promise by paying for WHAT THEY SAY THEY WILL.
Did we miss the message or what? You think the minister of education was not trying to tell the likes of Roselyn Paul, Chekira, Adis King, Dennis Charles, Gretta and Melissa that she knows government (one man) paid them a lot of money to defend him the first term but for the second term they all going to have to shake their pampalam to him and the one with the biggest pampalam and the one that shakes their pampalam the best will get more dingiling? To me that’s what I understand she was trying to say but she just used the children to bring out the message
Madam Minister of Education
I am disturbed that you are talking about my wife Mrs Pampalam. And telling students that they should take on my wife’s noble profession, Shake your pampalam.
Lol Madam Minister what else will you tell our children to go shake?
Holding out as the most uneducated Minister of Education since Henry George.
Look out for a Cabinet reshuffle soon. Remember I told you.
So she my as well be Minister of Pampalam or Minister of Spanish affairs.
And might i add, Mr. Geroge did a much much better job, with much more class and dignity fitting of someone of the position of the Mnistry of Education. In those times all students had more pride in the education and their school. in the 80’s and 90’s.
What irks me most about this incident is this. Too many times adult citizens have berated, lambast, excoriate and chastise our young people for being lazy, unambitious, misguided and morally unsound.
The Minister, Mrs. Alfred, had a golden opportunity to encourage, motivate and inspire a group of young people who seems so determined on seeking higher education to better themselves, their families and help in the overall development of their country.
Mrs. Alfred, by her derogatory comments, has put her knee on these ambitious but impressionable youthful citizens’ necks. It clearly appears as though she wants to suffocate their dreams and aspirations to be whatever they truly want to be. A DAMN BURNING SHAKE!
I don’t think she intended it the way interpreted. In any case, someone in her position should have much better decorum. It’s like anything goes in Dominica. Why would you even think to speak like that..you’re not conversing with “your little friend and dem” smh..all that being said she will shake that pampalam, in whatever context you wanna interpret, before she resign
She said what she said and whatever was intended, her message is loud and clear. Don’t look for government assistance in helping you foot your bill after your first year of study. You are on your own, period. That is heartless coming from a minister charged with encouraging our students to do well and reports to a Prime Minister who publicly boosted that he wants a graduate in every family. Lady, you are discouraging our students and undermining your own superior. Best you render your resignation.
This is a no brained. You just don’t speak like that to anyone especially young, impressionable minds. What gives my parliamentary representative and a Minister of government the right to talk to me like that?
Doesn’t the lady have any self awareness? Was she trying to emulate her political leader?
A fish starts to rot from its head. I guess she wanted to outperform her political idol (Mr. Skerrit) with his crudity, insults and notoriety.
Dominica’s image in the region and further afield has been tarnished, sullied and black-eyed by this present group of thoughtless renegades acting as a government.
What else could she have meant? Could it have been the brain, the head, the hands, the feet or the heart? Hell No!
What she uttered is inexcusable. It shows callousness, disrespect for self and others, lack of tolerance and maturity.
This lady holds two of the most significant portfolios, Education and Human Resource Development but yet pouredō cold water and insults on aspiring young residents.
She needs to vacate office. From now and onward, when people look at or think about her, all they will think about is PAMPALAM. She has lost all credibility as a Minister.
Lesson to be learnt. Leave that kind of language to the uneducated scumbags on the street.
My name is WHAT If and I always like to ask what if. So, what if the lady knows some people that shook their Big fat pampadam the first term to money god and since she knows their is a second term maybe soon she was telling us what they going to have to do for a second term?
I am a poto UWP and no doubt her statement was unbecoming of a government minister though I don’t believe she literally meant that. But it was wrong and offensive and she should apologize. On the other hand I believe UWP is expecting too much. Look, they need to understand that she is part of a cabal and therefore she will not resign because she simply followed her party’s policy and for that Skerrit might even promote her. Furthermore, although she didn’t tell anyone who to shake their pampadam to in other to get their tuition is paid for next year, who knows if her master didn’t tell her to say that so that top ranking friends friends in her kingdom could have some pleasure . You remember someone accused some of accepting sexual pleasure?
Linton must have lick his lips when he hear that. The same way Skerrit lick his lips when Mystelics drone fall in his garden.
Now, People who knows me knows im a fair and non bias man, I dont think she meant what people is trying to imply, she wanted to say something like “Shake up allu self and hustle for year 2”, I doubt she means prostitution but hey “Why let the truth get in the way of a good story. Was it poor, of course, you’re an EDUCATION minister, you telling children about a “pampalam”, but she didn’t mean prostitution.
My lady is best you had read a book on public speaking instead of wasting your time researching drones wi. Would have served you better.
Dear Minister of eduacation,
Leave me alone , dont shake me.
Yours Sincerely
PAMPALAM!
MR Skerrit did not know what he was getting into when he chose Octavia Bonnie to be part of his govt. i dont know if he was dotish when he made her ed. minister.
this woman is so full of herself. she think she and her children are better that the rest.
she saw an opportunity to make some money and she took it. if Skerrit had listened to those who warned him about that woman the country would not be facing such an embarasment now.
even in the classrooom she always thought she could tell children what she wanted.
remember when she said she had the recipe for making children pass common entrance exam ? she said if parents wanted her to give their children extra lessons they had to pay her. she said Money talks and bu—it walks.
now she want to give children at castle Bruce Primary lessons??
tell her keep it. i hope the parents do not put their children under her grip.
it is still hard to understand how she won the election—- but we know is people like the Nashville pastor and…
Low people in high places.
Rude and disrespectful lady….!
Bad example!
She was being hailed and exalted on Kairi FM this morning.
Nothing is too wrong for these people to do. But they love quoting the bible.
That says a lot about Kairi FM.
This lady reminds of the saying, “Closer to the church further from God. “Those who shout God’s name the loudest, those who portray themselves holier than God, are usually the biggest HYPOCRITES.
Simply put, Mrs. Alfred is supremely unqualified to be a Minister of Government. Truth be told, the lady is inarticulate, shallow, uncouth, demonically stubborn and have an eggshell ego. To make her a Minister of government can be likened to taking a baker to perform neurosurgery.
In a country where promiscuity and underage sex are perennial problems, a female Minister of government, who’s married to a Minister of religion and who professes to be a devout Christian can utter such vulgar and Un-Christian-like words.
Every morally upright and reasonable Dominican should call for the immediate resignation of this colossal hypocrite. The lady is a wolf in lamb’s clothing.
If most Dominicans remain passive and apathetic in light of this outrageous verbal assault on our most valuable resource (our young people particularly our females) then Dominicans will continue to get exactly what they deserve. ( bad governance, poor representation, poverty from cradle to grave, police brutality) etc.
Dominicans were once brave, proud warriors who agitated to be treated with respect and dignity. Sad to say, seems as though they have turned to pet kittens.
UWP must stand for United Williwaw Party. While most would agree that the Minister used the wrong choice of words to explain the situation, I find it hard press that anyone would think that she was insinuating that the students prostitute themselves to pay for their second year of school if the scholarship funded the first year. Common on man, you fellas can’t be serious. Stop all the lavwe about a poor choice of words man. If anything, the Minister need to make a statement regarding her poor choice of words and explain what she meant. I would also advise that Ministry to have a public spoke-person. Put the Minister on pause from speaking publicly.
My verdict: The United Williwaws need to be dismissed. The Mad, the Angry and the Ugly. The Whole Party! We need a more productive opposition #EnoughMan
#OneLoveDominicans #OLD
Your so called Righteous thoughts are despicable, outdated, illiterate dumbfounded idiotic scandalous, stupidity thoughts and a behaviour of thoughts and words disgusting for a man like you. Shame on you be Sir 🥺 if you be deserved this title. We humbly recommend that you return to the Teacher’s College to be aware and knowledgeable of how best to be decent in your thoughts.
Good Bye. Good Luck 🤞😃
For this Blind person who penned this, let us remind you to stay focus and vile that our people are able to read and comprehend your thoughts. Your thoughts therefore are not welcoming, neither embracing 🤗 that our people are prepared to honour your thoughts providing that you are prepared to write disciplined thoughts and messages to engage our people and not engaged with your discredit words and thoughts. Therefore be visionary as a people, all our people if you wish to elevate, inform and educate our people if matters and corruption affecting our people, our failed incompetent Labour government and those who need to be well informed.
Please be guided accordingly. Gods Blessings 🙏. Buff Respect to our people of Dominica.
We already have enough of an inmature Failed incompetent Prime Minister and concerned followers and Dominicans who wish to witness Competency and Decency in our government.
We therefore welcome the United Workers Party led by Our Decent Hon. Lennox Linton.
I don’t think that her recent statement alone should be the basis for her resignation but rather her continuous unbecoming comportment of a person in that position. She struggles with basic English. Imagine having her represent Dominica overseas.
But if judging from Reggie’s survival of 20 years in Dominican Politics is an indication of this Gov’ts decision making skills then we can not really expect Octavia to resign.
Useless individual. Doesn’t know a thing about education but plenty about drones.
Only in Dominica…and the minister of Education, of all departments. A Freudian slip or just acknowledging the fact of life for many Dominican students?
I think that the UWP doth protest too much. I mean, Really!!
On the contrary. They should be more vocal.
She won’t resign like that!!!!.
Just select a day next week when concerned parents together with their children can protest for her resignation, against this reprehensible insult, and we the protesters must always inform the wider world why we are protesting. We the concerned ones, must never restrict those abomination on our people to just Dominica!!! We must disseminate this new “low” by a so called Minister of Education, to the region and the world. Every protester must try to walk with his/her cellular phone too, and his mask…
I am always ready to join!!
Let’s do it for the children!!
Boney Must Go
Boney Must Go
Boney Must Go!!
This sort of utterance is totally unacceptable from even an ordinary member of the general public. The ease and comfort at which this morally reprehensible term was used (shake your pampalam) shows how morally depraved these morons posing as Ministers of government are.
Instead of eating humble pie and apologize, her decrepit colleagues would double down by saying the Opposition is engaging in political mischief for her comments were deliberately misconstrued.
Dominica is a unique place as I have often posited. Only in Dominica vulnerable and impressionable young females can be asked to dabble in the oldest profession known to human-kind, by a Minister of Cabinet, and that Minister get away with it unscathed.
It’s little wonder there is a great upsurge in crime and moral decadence has pervaded the country under the misguided stewardship of a man who is lord of lies and the master of moral depravity.
Wow…Who made the comments that Dominica young people are postitute themselves? Guess who? Goodness…. Gracious… Give me an Aspirin.
You mean people like panty man is answerable to her then. I doubt even he Is happy with that. Man, you need more than an aspirin, try a wooden hammer instead.That will surely cure your headache.
Awa man. Even though we don’t support her, she does not mean that “Theory”😁
Yes ” Braindamage” it appears that the brain 🧠 is intellectually damaged somewhere. We recommend that you address this with some level of research and of decency and respect that this dugysyt thoughts on social media from an educationalist is despicable and degrading. If my child (ren) were in her classroom I will definitely be in the Principals office ASAP on this disgusting behaviour.
We hope that you learn your lesson and that you’ll apply your educational character in the most decent be way. Be advised and be cautious. We already have to deal and tolerate this fake, incompetent, failed Labour Leader and government. We need Decent people in our Government. Our people need Decent, Professional dedicated people in our Government. We do pay our taxes, not for indecency but for sound Leadership and education. Please be guided of our up and coming children! Buff Respect.
It is unbelievable to hear such ignorance and disrespect and this high level of unacceptable behaviour coming from a female minister to students, some of which are likely to have held her in high regard. It appears that this government’s regard for women in Dominica holds no bounds, from Skerritt’s most unbelievable statement last year that each Dominican household should aspire to have 5 children, rather than finding a way to encourage and motivate young women to do and be better than some of those who have gone before them.
This is so maddening, our girls and young women has enough obsticles, where is the encouragement, where is the respect, where is your own self-respect for goodness sake!!!
Them people does just say what they want with their mouth.
Some people in power dont no how to talk to the people of Dominica.
TOTAL DISRESPECT….
She has absolutely NO respect for the youth. Especially for the young women who are reading this. What message is she sending? Go and prostitute yourselves to make up the rest? We already know how those predators in the Cabal does roll. Like to play sponsor, like to flaunt their cash like to offer “help” to these young girl. Prostitution is illegal in Dominica, but yet, they are the biggest tricks. I cannot call them pimps, because they are the ones paying the women. a Pimp recieves all the woman’s hard earned money in return for his protection. Ive heard so many stories of these guys sending their operatives to call women for them in secret, or getting rentals with darkers to go after women. the young ladies have very much to blame also. Their moral compass and decency of decency is left wanting. All they care about is money.