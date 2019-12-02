UWP leader sympathizes with family of motor vehicle accident victim

The victim of a motor vehicle accident which occurred at Dod D’ane on Saturday night has been identified as Nakisha Williams of Wesley.

According to reports, Williams died after the vehicle in which she was travelling back home after attending a UWP event at the New Town Savannah, ran off the road near the village of Dos D’ane and ended up in a river several feet below.

Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, in condoling with Williams’ family, expressed sadness over the event.

“It is the kind of experience that brings tears to your eyes because the pictures we saw of the vehicle accident…the aftermath of the accident, the manifesto of the United Workers Party was there with her shoes. She is no longer with us and tonight we extend sympathies to the family of Nadisha Williams of Wesley, the Wesley community and all of the patriots of this blessed land on her passing in a special way,” Linton told a UWP gathering at Castle Bruce on Sunday night.

He added, “May the flight of angels sing to the eternal paradise and may her soul rest in peace.”