UWP objects to appointment of Acting Chief of Police without consultation with Leader of the Opposition

The United Workers Party has accused President Charles Savarin of callous disregard for the provisions of the Constitution of Dominica, “which he is sworn to uphold,” by his unlawful and unconstitutional appointment of Lincoln Corbette and Davidson Valerie to the Offices of Chief and Deputy Chief of Police respectively.

Corbette has been appointed to the position of Acting Chief of Police from 1st September 2020 to 30 September 2021 and Valarie has been made Acting Deputy Chief of Police for the same period.

The United Workers Party Team Dominica contends, in a statement, that the President made the appointments without “ascertaining that the provisions of Section 92 (1) of the Constitution were diligently and dutifully followed.”

“The President has heaped scorn on the Rule of Law in the Nature Isle,” the statement said.

The UWP, in its statement, portends that on the issue of the appointment of people to the Offices of Chief and the Deputy Chief of Police, the Constitution stipulates at Section 92 (1) that, “The power to appoint a person to hold or act in the office of Chief of Police or Deputy Chief of Police and, subject to the provisions of section 93 of this Constitution, the power to remove the Chief of Police or Deputy Chief of Police from office shall vest in the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister, given after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition and the Police Service Commission.

According to the UWP statement, the Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton, received a letter from Prime Minister Skerrit on Friday 28th August 2020, informing him that the Prime minister had asked His Excellency The President to appoint Corbette as Acting Chief of Police. Linton received another letter from the Prime Minister on the same day, informing him of his proposal to have Davidson Valerie appointed as the Deputy Chief of Police from September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020.

“As Leader of the Opposition I have been informed of the advice you will give to the President. But there has been no consultation by the Prime Minister with the Leader of the Opposition prior to advising the President as specifically required by the Constitution – our supreme law,” Linton wrote in his response the prime minister’s letters. “I am available at your earliest convenience for the Prime Minister’s consultation with the Leader of the Opposition that must precede the Prime Minister’s advice to the President with respect to appointments to the top two positions in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force.”

Linton continued in his response, “By copy of this letter, I am alerting the President that the constitutional requirement of consultation with the Leader of the Opposition for these acting

appointments in the leadership of law enforcement has not been met to date, should he be minded to act in accordance with the Constitutional rule of law”

According to the UWP statement, “To date, His Excellency the President has not received any written communication advising him that the Prime Minister had consulted with the Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition, neither has he been informed as to what was the Opposition Leader’s contribution in any consultation, which should have been considered by His Excellency before making the appointments.”

The United Workers Party describes the developments as “very disturbing, bearing in mind that the appointments are to the highest offices of the Nation’s Law Enforcement Institution. By their actions, Dominica’s Head of State, the Custodian of Dominica’s Constitution ably supported, aided and abetted by the Head of Government and Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, are sending extremely dangerous signals to the Dominican Citizenry that the Rule of Law shall not be respected by them.”

According to the statement, “The Executive of the United Workers Party implores His Excellency the President to: (1)Acknowledge that an unlawful and unconstitutional act was committed and that the appointments be revoked; and (2) Ensure that future appointments to the Offices of the Chief and Deputy Chief of Police be done in strict conformity with the provisions of the Constitution.”

In 2011, then leader of the opposition, Hector John also questioned the constitutionality of the appointment of Cyril Carrette as Police Chief claiming that Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit failed to engage the Opposition before appointing Carrette.