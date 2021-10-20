UWP offers support for Govt vaccination campaign; it’s not a political issue says Linton

Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) and the parliamentary opposition, Lennox Linton, has said that his party is ready to join with the government of Dominica in promoting vaccination as an effective means of combatting COVID-19.
In a recent statement, Linton bemoaned the slow rate at which Dominica was moving toward herd immunity suggesting that at the current rate, it would take more than two years to get to the government’s target of 47, 800 inoculated Dominicans.
“Think of what we have gone through in the past year; think of what the rest of the world has gone through in the past year and think of what is likely to happen with us if we don’t get up to speed with the key tool that medical science is offering us in defense against COVID in quick time,” the opposition leader opined. “There’s need for a proper engagement with the people of Dominica on this importance of vaccinations and we, in the United Workers Party, are ready to join with the government in this public education campaign that will bring more people over to the necessity of vaccination as a defense against the COVID-19 virus.”
To support his call for a more aggressive approach to getting Dominicans vaccinated, Linton pointed out that to date, about 2.8 billion or 35.9% of the word’s population are fully vaccinated, 1.4 billion (70%) of China’s population had taken the vaccine, and 188 million -57%- of America’s population were inoculated.
As of the 18th of October 2021, 22, 871 of Dominica’s residents ((just about 31%) had been fully vaccinated.
“The vaccination thing is not just about us in Dominica. The vaccination story around the world tells us what is happening in terms of how people are responding to the threat that this virus poses and the dislocations and the difficulties the virus has caused since the virus emerged in the early parts of last year,” he remarked.
Although he has expressed his support freedom of choice in taking the vaccine, Linton has always maintained that he is not against vaccination, having himself, taken the jab. He reminded the public that he and his family are fully vaccinated.
“All my life I have trusted medical science for the cures or remedies I needed for whatever ailments that have come my way. I put the vaccination that has emerged in response to this Covid-19 crisis as another gift of medical science, and so I am vaccinated, my family is vaccinated,” he stated.
In publicly announcing his party’s alignment with the government’s efforts to inoculate the population, the opposition leader made it clear that the UWP has never considered vaccination to be “a political thing and [it] should not be treated as such.”
“And we have been very careful over the past year not to provoke any politicization of the strategies that are necessary for us in dealing with this public health crisis,” Linton stated. “It is time for us to come together and speak to the people of Dominica in a properly organized public education campaign that uses the power of persuasion based on our cultural norms and the way we have lived to bring home the reality of how important this is and how important responsibility is for the individuals in Dominica”
Describing the pandemic as a public health crisis, Linton said the UWP has been encouraging the people of Dominica to get vaccinated and to follow the protocols.
“It is a public health crisis and it requires us the members of the public to be responsible and play our part and that is what I want to encourage us the people of Dominica to do,” he stated.
WOW… surprisingly, not one word from the regular Skerrit bashers, they know themselves, on Mr. Linton’s offer to work with the government. One lone wolf (%) felt his focus should be on electoral reform and not on his attempt to keep the population safe via vaccination. Can you believe this? A leaders’ primary responsibility is for the safety and security of the citizenry.
The Honorable Linton felt the need as a Dominican leader to join hands with government on this important matter. This is what leaders do. They band together from time to time to work on important matters.
For those who felt let down, please remember what was said and not said. UWP has offered to work with government in combatting this virus. He never said his offer meant working on CBI or any other government programs. Very important.
Let’s hope this union bears fruit so that we can all get back to some semblance of normalcy.
One Dominica and Dominica for all. Blessings….
GOOD,what good the man is a LIAR and CON ARTIST.When DE man was confronted about TERRY BARON and a black bag allegedly containing $1,000,000 he said,he did not know TERRY BARON,he had never seen or spoken to him.When he was shown the photograph with he(Linton) and TERRY BARON together on the Bayfront he said he had taken hundreds of pictures with white people that nignt.When asked why he took the video of TERRY BARON and the black bag to the police after six(6) months after the incident he said he the FBI,SCOTLAND YARD and INTERPOL was carrying out an investigation to find out who TERRY BARON was.When told he could NEVER contact these criminal organizations without the help of the local police his reply was,the local police had conspired with the DLP to frame him for MONEY LAUNDERING.
When Politicians make decisions and say things as Linton, there are factors which we do not have to consider. Governments are fighting to stay in office, Linton Is looking to be The next PM, The populace should be looking to make the best decision for themselves and their family, bottom line. Who neglect their first obligation to themselves and Family and get caught up in what Politicians believe is laughable. A question I would like to ask, are we willing to be deceived by politicians or be deceived by ourselves.
Health and well-being is a serious thing, it’s not
something to be played with like Russian roulette, neither it should be decided by what a politician believes going far as telling you what is good for you, lol, that’s the nature of a sheep, is that what the creator intended us to be. What makes it worse all the information needed to make a decision is at our fingertips, yet we rely on what a Politician and Medical authority believes a tells us.
Gary I sort of like your comment here except the last sentence where you seemed to suggest; that people should not rely on politicians to dictate how they should take care of their health.
I can agree with that but, I cannot understand why you seem to have placed a medical professional in same category as politicians, seem to believe that personal individual assessments of their personal health is paramount and over a trained medical doctor!
Gary, always remember any lawyer who decides to represent himself or herself in a court of law, is a fool.
Any medical doctor who decides to diagnose and treat herself or himself and progny’s is also a fool.
One of the reasons people die in Dominica from simple illnesses is because everyone knows some bush that can heal, or good for some sickness.
When you feel sick visit with a doctor.
Telemaque, Gary responded to the news article the way he did, because he is against the “vaccination concept” for this deadly virus. I have seen that response in all his posts concerning the messages of Corvid-19 and vaccine–good Lord.
And by the way, why did you not respond to my email?
ADMIN: Telemaque had indicated that he was having difficulty responding to you on this forum due to a rare technical issue tied to his (at the time) current location. He asked us via email to send a private message to your email address with the day for the surgery. The email was sent from [email protected]
Yes ADMIN: I received your email. That is why I emailed him, just in case mine to him would work, but to no avail. Thank you!
Now that the Government and Opposition are singing from the same hymn sheet we can expect a move towards mandatory vaccination. Before these Parliamentarians take that decision I recommend that they all read the book
Seeds of destruction: the hidden agenda of genetic manipulation
By F. William Engdahl, 2007
ISBN 978-0-9737147-2-2
@Waiting For Airport, there is no one paying black leader to push the vaccine. Give us the name of a sponsor if my statement is incorrect.
Please help me. I took the vaccine, with no side effects after 6 months and will take the booster when it is available. The way I see it, I will protected from the virus or I will go to meet my maker sooner. As far as them inserting a chip in my body, I walk around with a cellphone all day, they know how to track me. Please tell me where I went wrong.
Hon Linton here is my message to you:
2 Corinthians 6:14-17
King James Version
14 Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness?
15 And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel?
16 And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.
17 Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you.
Sir, your message was good but joining with the Evil one was the wrong thing to say because light has no agreement with darkness. Skerrit is very dark and full of darkness so you should encourage people to get vaccinated without saying you joining Skerrit
I am happy Mr Linton and the UWP are onboard with vaccinations although to be fair to him, he’s been encouraging Dominicans to take the vaccine for well over 3 months now . However I am very disturbed with the following: “ ..has said that his party is ready to join with the government of Dominica in promoting vaccination as an effective means of combatting COVID-19.”
I believe it’s wrong choice of words to tell Dominicans that you are joining with a very Skerrit and his corrupt government to do anything because honestly speaking people don’t believe and trust Skerrit in anything he says or trying to do. In fact we are not even sure about where Skerrit and his government stand on vaccinations because everyday is a more confusing message. In the best interest of Dominicans Hon Linton should just say that he has done his research and as a result, he and the UWP are encouraging all Dominicans to take the vaccine Period
Mr.Channel 1you are not politician,Linton is.The population of Dominica is 72,000,more than 50,000 have taken at lease one dose of the vaccine.If Linton were to say don’t take the vaccine,he would be going AGAINST the wishes of the majority.For once Linton is learning.One of the reasons UWP is always losing election is because everything DLP do in FAVOUR of the majority of the people UWO oppose.
This guy is really a clown. Where did he get his figures from? 50 000 have taken at least one dose? He lies even more than Skerrit!!
Mr. Opposition leader I hope that the contamination vaccine of skerrit has not jabbed you. I hear Matt Peltier, Alex Bruno, Soso have been jabbed, and a few more in your circle maybe be jabbed with contamination. If this is so, …… well its all over.
There is no real opposition…it is all a show
This is what the truth is
You need to take his seriously and here is why…
https://twitter.com/i/status/1446114590220165139
Good for you Sir Linton. Continue to do good. We are here for a season then we have to face God. He will fight your battle. Proud of what you are doing. Turn the other cheek. This Covid have no respector of person. It is no Labor or Opposition. Who so ever will. Bless you Sir.
Aright so RastarMarn had doubts about misita being more part of the problem than the Solution and now he prove RastarMarn right!!!
Mista is just a Stooge in the same agenda to Manipulate Dominicans into believing that fable of proper governance,,,
All mistadem when they meet in that Blue house there by the Cemetery on Bath Road all does sing the same songs and chant the same Mantras,,,
People we are all on our own yeh and By Any Means we shall change the political platform at Dominica doh worry time till come Mistadem muss get Ole!!!
Once upon a time PJ, Mamo, Spar, Seaga, Castro and the likes were the bigest rumbles in the region now where dem???
Glad…A massive campaign is necessary. A robust mandate would be better!
@Channel 1, I have refrained from referring to individuals in a derogatory manner but I am compelled at this time to call you out for what you really are. You are the biggest A..Hole on DNO and I believe it is my responsibility to call you out on that. What are you hoping to accomplish with your negative posts, ……..? Do you believe you’re helping anyone with this BS? If you’re so smart, why don’t you give us an alternative to the best remedy currently available for fighting this pandemic?
You could not even wait for the ink to dry on Mr. Linton’s message before running and posting BS on DNO.
You may be one of the fortunate persons who have never had to visit a doctor’s office or taken any type of medication so you don’t appreciate science but for those of us who have, we are grateful for the “gift of medical science” as Mr. Linton so rightly stated.
It is a gift and we should take advantage of that gift whenever the opportunity presents itself.
Please listen to your…
Do you believe that the name you used to describe @Channel 1, is fitting to him. I replied to a previous comment you wrote, and I decided not to waste my time. It’s your mind you are entitled to what ever you believe but looking at your behavior with that description you used to describe someone who share a different opinion than you says a lot about you. To suggest that that quote, ” I believe it is my responsibility to call you out on that. What are you hoping to accomplish with your negative posts, ” do you know how arrogant you sound, the only responsibility you have is to make sure that the choices you make and the things you believe for yourself. Here is something you need to know about belief, the constant assertion of belief is an indication of fear. @Channel 1, I’m sure, can defend himself.
“In a recent statement, Linton bemoaned the slow rate at which Dominica was moving toward herd immunity suggesting that at the current rate, it would take more than two years to get to the government’s target of 47, 800 inoculated Dominicans.”
Lennox try not to even think about herd immunity; because if that is the hope, before that immunity is accomplished the entire population could be dead from getting, that infected that was Donald Trump hope when he lied and said there were only fifteen cases in America,
Since then almost eight hundred thousand Americans has died killed by COVID-19, the Delta Variant, and now the Delta Variant Plus. Herd immunity simply means resistance to the spread of an infectious disease within a community or nation that is based on pre-existing immunity of a large amount of people due to previous infection. Vaccination need to accomplish varies between eighty-three and ninety-four percent.
Woy linton want a cool out lol
Ugly Lenny, Is beginning to see the lights or is it that god had a word with him, the end is near. Having said that, no one should trust this guy and his Halfwit words!!!
Glad to learn that Honorable Linton and the UWP has now signed on and agreed to work closely with government on the vaccination campaign currently taking place on island. As he so eloquently pointed out and I quote “All my life I have trusted medical science for the cures or remedies for whatever ailments that have come my way. I put the vaccine that has emerged in response to this Covid-19 crisis as another gift of medical science”, end of quote. Do you get the message antivaxxers?
The argument of “rights and freedoms” is hollow since you’re the same individuals who have relied on the science in the past. Hopefully, Mr. Linton’s message can get through to some of these individuals.
I was also glad that he mentioned that politics should not get in the way of this campaign. This virus does not choose its victims therefore everyone is fair game.
I wished he had taken it one step further and advocated for “vaccine mandate”. The time for talk is over.
Take the vaccine and…
Mark, I agree with you but more with Lennox that vaccination should not be mandatory. I would not like to live in a police state under dictatorial rule you see.
Mr Linton, Mr Linton, mister Linton..How many times must you keep repeating that same thing OVER and OVER and OVER and OVER and OVER again?.Tune in to the Workers voice, vaccine, vaccine vaccine. On Matt, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine. Lofty vaccine, vaccine, vaccine.
Will i hear the same thing Thursday night on the Workers Voice? I’ll listen. Always listen to the Workers Voice!
Lets concentrate now on electoral reform mister Linton!!!
Why not do both? They are not mutually exclusive.
Your sure can’t vote if the virus kill you.
Eh been garçon, you don’t know under Skerrit dead people were on the list and they voted then. They must be zombies then and Roosevelt a necromancer.
Concentrate on your as. instead. Your Grandbay bum. Boy, Lennox Linton will never be the PM of Dominica, not on this earth, not on the next one. You need some serious help. Where in Grandbay do you live? Is that Lalay? With the new MRI, you will be the first Skerrit would have to run thru thru that machine. Your convoluted brain cells.
This is not new. Lennox Linton has always championed the use of the Covid vaccine but on a voluntary basis, never compulsory. For Matt to present this now as an agreement between Lenox and Roosevelt, to make it look like a political accord is plain silly and sad. Covid makes no distinction whom it infects. I had today my booster shot, third vaccination, of Pfizer vaccine, after having my flue jab three weeks ago. Don’t forget, flue, also a viral infection, stil kills thousands every year.
I do not want to have an argument with the likes of Blessings, who exercises his democratic right to state his opinion. That is freedom of expression but It does not mean that I have to follow his opinion. The anti-vaxers can express their opinion as long as they do not force it upon others who think differently
Well i have heard him (Linyon) done so to such an extent, that i think he needs to segway into electoral reform.
You seem to be a student of Loftus Durand trying to establish the agenda for Dominicans, which he failed in his attempt to gather support while hosting the morning show in Matt absence on Q95. Look at the crisis in Dominica, do you really think now is the time to talk about electoral reform, Is this how desperate you guys are to achieve political power with a contrived agenda, is this the only thing you guys see that’s needed to be done right now in Dominica that is of such urgency to go out in the streets and demand. I will tell you this, the electoral reform will come at its appropriate time, the Government has not put such reform on the back burner they know it is something
that has to be done, they have shown their commitment it is just a matter of time but not on your time and Loftus Durand time, why don’t you take a sabbatical.
An important message from the leader of the leader of the Opposition. Lennox Linton Yes the problem is not only for Dominica and the Caribbean but it is a global crisis which in my view will not abate or arrive at herd immunity absent proclamation of mandates.. Some mandates have been applied in the USA universities, airlines etc……We are already approaching two years dealing with Covid 19 are we going to hang around for another two years with the devastating impact of the virus on quality of life, economies, social order ???? Goodbye Christmas this year and bon temp et sewo!!!!
all them man same ting… the problem is democracy itself…
None of them will highlight the death spike, none of them will highlight the inconsistencies in the narrative, none will talk about all the people all over the world having severe reactions/death – all of them singing the same song ‘get vaxx’ – all being paid by the same set of sponsors.
All black leaders are sell outs.
Lennox, PLEASE don’t get duped with this herd immunity VIA VACCINATION mantra for a mutating respiratory virus.
The UK with 78.9% of its population now fully vaccinated is currently witnessing Covid infection rates as high as this same time last year when 0% of its population was vaccinated.
BBC Report -> https://www.bbc.com/news/health-58954793
Singapore with over 80% of its population fully vaccinated today announced continued restrictions for a next 4 weeks as new daily Covid cases reached a record high yesterday -> https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/20/singapore-extends-covid-restrictions-as-cases-remain-high.html
Israel (also at 80+% full vaccination), is now ‘hoping’ booster shots help it curtail its current 4th Covid wave.
Lennox, DO NOT get sucked into repeating nonsensical, UNPROVEN soundbite phrases.
At this time, real world evidence suggests that herd immunity VIA VACCINATION for SARS-CoV-2 is an attempt akin to trying to catch the wind with a fish net.
“Lennox, DO NOT get sucked into repeating nonsensical, UNPROVEN soundbite phrases”. @Channel 1, why this negative response against what Mr. Linton spoke?
Would it not be a better thing to do, by going around the World to discover the good side of this Corvid-19 vaccine rather than the negative writings that you have been posting here, time and again? And yes! There is a greater positive side of the vaccine than the negative side.
Toronto, where I now live, has 3 million people, and last year around this time the shops of our shopping malls were stiff in darkness; only a few shops with their own entrance were allowed to remain open, but not without us, their customers, banded by a mask and their counters all barricaded with glass-like materials; not to mention the small number of us to be in the shop at a time. The rest of us had to remain outside until our turn came, even in the cold winter; it was so uncomfortable and unbearable for everyone.
Today, in the same month of October, we are able to enter our Shopping malls to get what we need at the store of choice. All we need to do is to follow the rules without grumbling and complaining.
So why dwell in the negative when the positive could be somewhere around the corner, if only the people would adhere to the protocols of the Health Authority.
Why come here and pitch against a message which is on behalf of the people, not against them?
Zerzer
When did you hear any professional say the vaccine prevents you from getting Covid?
It lowers the chances of death and hospitalization.
How many of the 30 deaths in DA was unvaccinated?
@DA can never be a place – I am convinced we are leaving in an age of utter madness & lack of critical thinking by too many people.
If the vaccine according to the professionals does not prevent one from getting covid, WHAT DEN IS HERD IMMUNITY?
So wait nah, the new definition for herd immunity is the lowering of ones chances of death and hospitalization from Covid?
Unsuspecting to you, your response further strengthened the premise of my original post above. Thanks much.
P.S. – And yes, when the vaccines first came out, I heard & read on various media the ‘professionals’ saying that the vaccines would prevent one from contracting Covid. That was the first Covid vaccine sales pitch.
And I am not obliged to support channel 1 either, is not only DBS, Kairi and GIS we have in Dominica you know. I will listen to everyone and make up my own mind thank you.