UWP officially declares Petite Savanne candidate tonight

The United Workers Party (UWP) moves to Bellevue Chopin this evening as it continues to declare, at constituency level, its candidates for the next general election.

Rosana Emmanuel will be in the spotlight tonight when the UWP presents her as its candidate for the Petite Savanne Constituency.

Emmanuel was employed at Ross University for eleven and a half years and held the position of Director for Clinical and Community Affairs.

She holds a Master of Public Health degree with a concentration in Health Promotion and Disease Prevention.

Emmanuel will running in Petite Savanne, against another woman, DLP new-comer Marva Williams.

The UWP declaration event will be held from 7:00 pm at Bellevue Chopin.