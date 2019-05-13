UWP Petite Savanne candidate pledges to work with constituents to bring real change

The United Workers Party (UWP) has presented former employee of the Ross University School of Medicine, Rosana Emmanuel as their new candidate for the Petite Savanne Constituency.

She was introduced to the public at a recently held meeting of the UWP at Bellevue Chopin.

“I have also listened to the pleas and cries of those who were less optimistic and seen the plight of my people, however your dreams, passion and desires came shining through which motivates me as a member of Team Dominica,” Emmanuel said.

According to her, the constituents will work for the kind of real change that Team Dominica will bring about.

“Therefore, I stand before you as a voice for the voiceless, a voice for the poor and the oppressed, a hope for the hopeless, a light for those in the dark and fearless for those who live in fear,” she stated.

She said she will be forever grateful to those who allowed her into their homes and lives during the past eight (8) weeks discussing their concerns and disappointments, their joys and sorrows.

“This is not my platform, this is our platform and together we can and move our constituency forward,” she said.