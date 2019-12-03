UWP Roseau Valley candidate promises advancement in tourism, agriculture and health if elected

The establishment of a Roseau Valley Tourism Development Fund, the launch of a Roseau Valley Disaster Committee and the repair of all feeder roads in the Roseau Valley are some of the plans United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Roseau Valley Constituency, Attorney Ronald Charles has outlined for that constituency.

Speaking to party supporters recently, Charles said it’s time to have a new vision for that constituency.

“We will ensure that we establish what is called The Roseau Valley Tourism Development Fund,” he said. “No longer you will have to worry, because what we are going to do is to make sure a percentage of the site passes goes to the Roseau Valley and we will ensure that anybody involved in the tourism product from that money, you don’t need no security, all you have to do is do what is right. That means to produce your tourism product, so [this what] what you have to do so that we can have more production.”

Another major tourism initiative, Charles said, will be the Three Lakes Project and gave the assurance that an environmental assessment will be done.

He also mentioned the expansion and repair all feeder roads in the Roseau Valley and the establishment of an agro-tourism initiative to include greenhouse farming.

The Aerial Tram, which previously operated in Laudat, will be revisited as well as the geothermal project, “because,” according to Charles, “we believe that if you want to move on with the geothermal project things have to be done properly…we want to make sure if we are getting a geothermal plant it is going to benefit not just the people of the Roseau Valley, but Dominica by extension.”

Charles is also promising, through a UWP administration, plans to reintroduce all village festivals of that constituency.

Plans are also in place to establish the Resource Centre.

Other plans include the construction of a multi-purpose resource centre and the establishment of the Roseau Valley Disaster Committee.

“The Roseau Valley is prone to a lot of natural disasters and therefore we need a committee from the Roseau Valley, a cross-section ensuring that if anything happens, God forbid, that we will have a strong system in place to take care of everybody across the Roseau Valley,” Charles said.

The UWP candidate who’s making a second bid to represent the Roseau Valley constituency in parliament, identified, among other plans, the equipping and staffing of “every Health Centre in the Roseau Valley” to ensure that they are operational, the establishment of a new housing scheme for those wishing to purchase their homes at a reasonable rates and scholarships for young people wishing to further their studies.

Charles also pledged to reopen the Wotten Waven Road.

“We have to build another alternative road in the Copthall area,” he revealed. “Copthall only have one exit and one entrance. We need to fix that, because if something happens to the people down there we want to make sure they can use the alternative road.”

A proper garbage disposal system for the Shawford community, via privatization, if necessary, Charles said, and the transformation of the basketball court in Trafalgar into a multi-purpose facility within the five years once the UWP gets into power.