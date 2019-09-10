UWP selects candidate to replace Dr. Worrel Sanford in Salybia Constituency

Anette Thomas-Sanford has been selected to replace Dr. Worrel Sanford as the United Workers Party’s (UWP) candidate to contest the Salybia constituency in the upcoming general election.

This information was confirmed by sources close to Mrs. Thomas-Sanford and the UWP.

The UWP has been in search of a replacement for Dr. Sanford since July when he confirmed to his campaign team, that he had decided to withdraw from the race since, according to him, to continue would not be in the best interest of his family. That announcement came barely four (4) months after an enthusiastic Dr. Sanford officially informed the constituents of Salybia of his decision to contest the seat.

Party officials told DNO at the time, that the wife of former Senator Claudius Sanford, Anette Thomas-Sanford and her brother, General Surgeon, Dr Theodore Thomas, were among three prospective candidates who were being considered.

Now that the selection has been made, the United Workers Party has announced that it will present Mrs. Thomas-Sanford as its Salybia constituency candidate at a press conference, to be held on Wednesday 11th September, 2019.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued today in which he officially announced his withdrawal from the race, Dr. Sanford expressed profound regrets to the Kalinago people for not being able to continue as a candidate, and pledged to throw his “complete support behind whoever replaces me” [Anette Thomas-Sanford]. He also detailed the reason for his decision to withdraw.

“I am a dad and a family man, and one of my little ones, in particular, demands the sort of attention that I cannot now offer, if I were to continue on my mission to effectively serve the people of the Salybia constituency. I tried, believing that I could handle these two major responsibilities, and I did not fare well,” Dr. Sanford explained. “My 4-year-old who has his own challenges is presenting behavioral changes due to my absence. My priorities must therefore be placed in order: my God, my family, my country. If I could indeed better balance my responsibility to my family and my desire to serve the people, there would be no need for this address – but I can’t.”

The Kalinago Territory has been a strong hold of the Dominica Labour party for almost twenty years. At the last general election, the former United Workers Party candidate and senator Claudius Sanford, was defeated by DLP’s newcomer Cassius Darroux by 419 votes.

Mrs. Thomas-Sanford contested the recent election for Kalinago Chief and was narrowly defeated by Lorenzo Sanford.

The UWP news conference to present her as the UWP candidate for upcoming general election will be held from 10:00 a.m., upstairs of the Dominica Public Service Union Building in Roseau.