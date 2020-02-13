UWP senator calls for evaluation of social programmes

Opposition Senator, Francisca Joseph, has called for an impact evaluation of some of the social programmes implemented by the government.

Joseph said in Parliament this week that the National Employment Program was never evaluated since its implementation.

“Yes, we pump money into the National Employment Programme [NEP] and all these social programmes. Have we had an evaluation of those programmes?” she asked.

She said such evaluations will be able to prove the impact of such programmes on society.

“It would be good if we had an impact evaluation of those programmes Mr. Speaker, so at least we would know if the programme is meeting the targeted individuals that it is supposed to meet,” Joseph said.

Joseph also questioned whether people benefiting from the NEP are the same ones receiving assistance under other social programmes.

“How do we know they are the same people if we have not done an evaluation of that programme,” she said.

The UWP senator explained further that such evaluations will gauge the viability and sustainability of the programmes.

“Do we have monitoring agents to monitor the programme properly to ensure that is done how we said it should be done and what is the impact on the economy?” she asked.

Joseph said in the absence of data, the NEP’s development on the country’s economy cannot be properly measured.