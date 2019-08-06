UWP senator raises concerns about government’s housing programme

United Workers Party (UWP) senator, Isaac Baptiste has said the Housing Programme of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) government lacks transparency, accountability, standards and public interest.

He made the remarks during the Budget debate presentation last week.

“Essentially we wanted to find out what were the various contracts being issued by the government for new housing program,” he said. “To-date we have had no answer. We see however, new houses are being handed out…”

Baptiste said it is important to note that the houses that are being built in these villages, in particular on the East Coast are very inappropriate.

“We also demand that the environmental provision as to waste disposal particularly sewerage that there be an investigation into this project,” he remarked.

He said this is questionable.

Baptiste questioned the 66 apartment units in La plaine which he said housed over 100 persons.

“Where are you disposing the sewerage?” He asked. “I am certain and I know that the Environmental Health Authority nor the Planning Authority have nothing to do with it.”

He said this is unacceptable and it is not in the public interest.

We will investigate and we will demand that there be changes and that there be accountability by the contractor…,” Baptiste stated.