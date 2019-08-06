UWP senator raises concerns about government’s housing programme

United Workers Party (UWP) senator, Isaac Baptiste has said the Housing Programme of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) government lacks transparency, accountability, standards and public interest.
He made the remarks during the Budget debate presentation last week.
“Essentially we wanted to find out what were the various contracts being issued by the government for new housing program,” he said. “To-date we have had no answer. We see however, new houses are being handed out…”
Baptiste said it is important to note that the houses that are being built in these villages, in particular on the East Coast are very inappropriate.
“We also demand that the environmental provision as to waste disposal particularly sewerage that there be an investigation into this project,” he remarked.
He said this is questionable.
Baptiste questioned the 66 apartment units in La plaine which he said housed over 100 persons.
“Where are you disposing the sewerage?” He asked. “I am certain and I know that the Environmental Health Authority nor the Planning Authority have nothing to do with it.”
He said this is unacceptable and it is not in the public interest.
We will investigate and we will demand that there be changes and that there be accountability by the contractor…,” Baptiste stated.
20 Comments
Baptiste, get a life, boy. You like too much bagalaga. I hope the color of your skin is transparent. If you have nothing to say, go fix your so-called hotel. You want some of that CBI money? You will not get it in your lifetime.
Mr. Baptiste. There are lots of questions that need answering concerning these housing developments. We all saw what happened the other day at the Bellvue Chopin site after the rain, the flooding and leaking, etc. This gives me pause and it should give the ministry of housing tremendous pause. I wonder if our government officials have visited the site since then, to determine if the work is up to Dominica’s building standards. Another very important question is, if these homes are being constructed under the real estate option of the CBI, then our new CBI citizens should in fact be the owners. Who owns these homes? Ask them for me Sir.
My God where do they breed them from? They all look alike same mentally, broad noses complexion the same and they keep talking that same old crap, are they three Identical brothers? Linton, lsaac Baptiste, Thomas Letang. Just asking honestly I couldn’t believe I was seeing three different people. Well boy it just goes to show birds off a feathers stick together.
They are beautiful African men, from the dark chocolate skin to the broad shoulders and flaring nostrils. This is what our Kings from the motherland looked like. Don’t you recognize royalty?
Where did the idea that only the light brown man with the sharp nose can be the leader come from? Think about this… It’s mental slavery.
Mr Baptiste’s concerns are legitimate, particularly, because after occupancy modifications can be difficult to apply. Yet I observe that the Senator could make a visit to the site office and ask to see the design drawings and note what he might consider as deficiencies or omissions. He could avoid a major problem by doing his due diligence before raising the issue in Parliament.
@winston warrington, I was thinking the same. These men seem to believe that they are there to oppose, simply be saying yes or no even if the always say no
They fail to realize that they are members of the opposing government, and their job is to research every plan and program of the Government, to know exactly how plans and programs are being initiated–to accept or reject. But they sit around until everything is way into complete production and then to criticize and reject
For example: “Baptiste said it is important to note that the houses that are being built in these villages, in particular on the East Coast are “very inappropriate”. Why wait until now to come to that conclusion?
The opposing government should not be a “question/answer” social group; they should be there to get into everything that the government plans, to come to a positive conclusion, right or left before any project goes into production– or else we don’t need them
Isaac Baptiste has an issue with everything Government does but Hurricane Maria destroyed his hotel and he has not put back up one cottage yet. These are the ilks of people that want to get into power. They want to get into government for their personal benefits. Dominicans be alert
The houses are there already so help get a solution to the problems you have identified. I am tired of this opposing for opposing sake.
When people wants power they will tell you all what is wrong but when they get the power they become clueless. Isaac Baptiste you and the UWP needs to become more solution oriented
Congratulations Mr. Baptiste for your forthright questions to the corrupt Labor Party manner of operations. I wandered aloud why build housing projects
Ike high rise instead of single family units. Nothing is ever mentioned of sewage Disposal etc. A change is coming. Give UWP a chance to put us back to sanity.
It’s Election Rush Hour now for them. Everything is rushed for show. When things are rushed you bound to make mistakes. Everything that is conceived by this administration is done with political expediency as its #1 motive. This government sees the people as votes not as fellow human brings. We have a vote getting government presently in place.
Mr Baptiste you are a man of deep mental acuity..I always listen to you intently, because you always know what you are saying. The problem is, the extent of the commess will only be known when these guys are out of office .
Mr Baptiste, were you in the house when patriot Linton burst the bombshell about our passport money, 80%of which cannot be explained?
This was the most brilliant piece of opposition work that I have ever seen on island!!!
All the spinners have a different version re the 80% of this money!! O M G!
Senator Baptiste, I am pleased that you can see the flaws in the so called “Housing Revolution”. Not least of the flaws is the notion that the government can implant a foreign concept of housing.
There are many other places in the world for those who wish to live cheek by jowl in housing estates and apartment blocks. On the other hand, there are millions of people in the “developed” world that would welcome the self sufficient life style that Dominica can offer.
Mr Baptiste as a Senior Physical Planner why you do this thing – misleading the public? You know too well that the apartments have sewerage disposal system in place. Why do you do those things for a quick fix in government? Wanting to be a Minister at whatever it may cost. Sir, sometimes the track some of you persons take, makes persons lose all respect for you. Mr. Baptiste please stop that thing. Misleading for you will have to answer for misleading persons who are less knowledgeable than us. We need to educate not make a fool of ourselves. Respect Respect. I do not what you are disgruntled about but now on your retirement is to be happy, not making a marjee with yourself. Also the ex Superintendant. If you want to serve be honest at all times.
I, as a born and bread villager of virile case fully endorse everything Mr. Baptist said. That Skerrit/ DLP housing program leaves a lot of questions to be answered. Not only is he using the housing program to hide what looks like dirty money but the laws of Dominica that are being violated blatantly. For example, in V/case constituency of Thibaud, V/ case & Penville I know of 7 concrete houses DLP built for supporters on land that they don’t have a title or even surveyed on their name. On top of that I know of anther 6 in our constituency where government paid large sums of money to their DLP contractors, to build on lands that are in dispute and in some cases they couldn’t even start while in other cases they started but had to stop. In one case the DLP paid the other party in secret, to end the dispute only to find out a third person claimed part the house on his land and therefore the building had to stop. Folks this is no lie and if DNO would allow me to call names I would.
These are good questions and answers need to be received.
Mr. Baptiste, you’ll never get an answer from Skerrit & Co. regarding this issue. I mean what could they possibly tell you? We are giving them away for nothing to our most loyal supporters or to those we are asking to vote for us!
It’s vey easy to undermine and criticize, because you are clueless about the progress that is being put forward under the DLP. Your concerns and observations are without merits. If you were working towards the betterment of living conditions in Dominica, then you would know there’s transparency and accountability in all the projects. Keep your red herrings and innuendos within your UWP.
Continue to hold their feet to the fire… Thats what you are there for and you are doing a great job.
Soon you will be in government and I hope what is remaining of the DLP will do the same.
whats done in haste, shall soon be viewed as waste.