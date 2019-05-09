UWP to present former Marpin cameraman as candidate for Paix Bouche

Former cameraman at Marpin 2K4, Davis George, who will be the United Workers Party (UWP) candidate in the Paix Bouche constituency for the upcoming general election, will this evening for the first time, be presented to the people of that constituency.
This will take place at a meeting to be held from 7:00 pm this evening in George’s home village of Calibishie.
This is part of a series of presentations of candidates at the constituency level leading up to a meeting in Roseau on May 19, 2019 at which the UWP will present all of its 21 candidates for the election.
Labour party will send a dog and the people will still vote for the dog in calibishie
That’s one of the biggest problem with the U W P is the leader who from what we know he is not highly educated, while Dominica it’s self is a very difficult country to govern, we need people with brains, sorry uwp. Not qualify. thanks
It’s unfortunate, from news reporter to camera man , is this the best you can offer? This is running a government not building a concrete wall , sorry uwp just not ready yet, labour power all the way. Thanks
It’s not about who strong or weak, but who can give you representation that you desire. It’s obvious you haven’t received any
List all candidates qualifications please. We need to do better than that. Think the Americans would just say hey that’s our candidate and he was a cameraman for nbc news. They wouldn’t take you seriously.
Is it the same America with Trump for president? Use another country
You have our support! Good luck! A change is coming! The UWP is moving in the right directions.
I not playing cards with this country….no time for….to take a new no experience ppl to run this land ? He’ll no …i would prefer to stay exactly like that….i remember when uwp could not pay public officers….lennox is still in the learning curve….i would still vote the red…….
We took a chance with Mr. Skerrit when he did not have a clue what he was about, so I have no problem with giving Lennox a chance, at one point everyone is at the learning curve.
DC, my man you are missing your mark.It’s Cottage,Portsmouth,Colihaut,St.Joseph,Mahaut ,Roseau Central,Roseau South Roseau Valley,GrandBay,Soufriere,Petite Savanne,Vielle Case,Paix Bouche,wesley,CastleBruce,LaPlaine,.The best the UWP did was in 2005 with 43.67% of the votes.Most of their incompetent and lazy supporters don’t even know in 1995 UWP won with 34% of the votes The majority of Dominicans has never supported UWP With Linton as leader they got 42.85% of the votes.Let the Blue Bugs dream on
Another Bold candidate who is going to help Team Dominica form the next government .
W are solid behind you
Wait Dominica really gone to the DOGS. A, a,a, a camera man. You for real, real, well misery like company. A don’t believe that a camera man could be our next PM. Can’t you attract any educated people. Being articulate doesn’t qualify you to be a lawyer, teacher, Dr. or Professor or lany position. What is his qualifications!! You are the laughing stock who cannot attract qualified people..
Lmao my brother you not even getting 200 votes. All you know that is a labour party strong hole. Check the stats of the last election in the paix bouche constituency.
It’s a strong HOLE for real
HE will get more than 200 votes. Check the stats and u will see that support for the UWP has steadily increased over the years. UWP does better in Paixbouche constituency than labour does in Marigot
That’s among the losing seats. Vielle Case, Paix Bouche, Kalinago Territory, Portsmouth, Mahaut, Cottage, Colihaut, Soufriere, Grandbay, Petite Savanne and Grandfond are definitely winning seats for DLP. I don’t understand the excitement people like Bruno have about UWP winning. That’s just a figment of your imagination Sir!
Thank you!! Not forgetting Roseau Valley that bringing it to 12 sure seats already. Bam government formed.
DC, it seems like you are in DC (District of Columbia) and have no real pulse of what really going on here in Dominica.
Please leave Kalinago Territory, Mahaut, Petite Savanne and Grandfond out of your list, And include Vielle Case, Cottage, Soufriere, as toss ups.
Your only sure seats are: Paix Bouche, Portsmouth, Colihaut and Grandbay.
The longer the elections take to call those toss ups will turn blue and the outcome will be 17 to 4 in favor of UWP.
Take that to the Bank.
@ DC
You have 3 misplaced constituencies in your 11.. It’s very hard for this corrupt DLP, lead by an evil leader, to exceed 8 seats. In fact if election is delayed DLP may well get less than 8.
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Lady not going to win in Colihaut..We have an independent candidate going up for Colihaut.Young man that all the young boys like.He went to school together with dimples.Votes split for lady in Colihaut
Calibishie or Paix Bouche constituency?
Go for it young man!! You are part of a winning team.
DLP is crumbling straight on it’s face .Skerrit your evil ship is sinking!
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
They will send a dog an they will still vote for the dog
