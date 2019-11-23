UWP to take election reform matter to court

Opposition Leader and leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has said that a meeting on Friday with President Charles Savarin produced nothing on electoral reform, a critical issue for his party ahead of the December 6 General Election, and the UWP is considering taking the matter to court.

Linton said the UWP has been in consultation with its lawyers and court papers have already been filed, “and we fully expect matters to go before the court. We are in a situation that requires interventions, if not from the President who has the authority to act in certain matters, then certainly from the court.”

Linton spoke to reporters after a meeting with President Savarin on Friday. The Opposition Leader was accompanied to the meeting by former Prime Minister Edison James, UWP President Isaac Baptiste and candidate for the Laplaine Constituency, Francisca Joseph. It started at 10:20 am and lasted well over 2 hours.

“I have left the meeting and I have agreed in principle, as head of the United Workers Party, that we will meet with the President and members of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) [the joint meeting was requested by the President] and the understanding is that our focus is going to be on the obedience of the existing law and adherence to the constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica in so far as the matter of electoral reform is concerned,” Linton stated.

Linton said he took the opportunity, at the meeting, which was called by the President, to remind Mr Savarin of his days when he fought for Dominica’s right and justice. He said he urged and encouraged the President to advise all political parties to respect and obey the rule of law and adhere to the constitutional provisions as they relate to the important matter of electoral reform.

The UWP leader told Savarin that many Dominicans feel that they are abused, betrayed, and have become victims of grave injustice because of the “disrespect and disobedience of the law” by the Government of Roosevelt Skerrit. He made it clear to the President that the only way to move ahead is to obey and respect the rule of law.

Meantime, UWP President, Isaac Baptiste, has warned that there will be more protest action if electoral reform is not granted.

“We also impressed on the President that, based on our assessment of the situation on Dominica, if there is no electoral reform, there could be a lot of problems in this country. The protests will continue because the people are in an angry mood ”.

President Charles Saverin also met with the Dominica Bar Association on Friday.

According to a release from the President’s Office, he is holding a series of meetings with various organizations that include the two major political parties and other community-based and religious organizations.