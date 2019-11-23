UWP to take election reform matter to court

Opposition Leader and leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has said that a meeting on Friday with President Charles Savarin produced nothing on electoral reform, a critical issue for his party ahead of the December 6 General Election, and the UWP is considering taking the matter to court.
Linton said the UWP has been in consultation with its lawyers and court papers have already been filed, “and we fully expect matters to go before the court. We are in a situation that requires interventions, if not from the President who has the authority to act in certain matters, then certainly from the court.”
Linton spoke to reporters after a meeting with President Savarin on Friday. The Opposition Leader was accompanied to the meeting by former Prime Minister Edison James, UWP President Isaac Baptiste and candidate for the Laplaine Constituency, Francisca Joseph. It started at 10:20 am and lasted well over 2 hours.
“I have left the meeting and I have agreed in principle, as head of the United Workers Party, that we will meet with the President and members of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) [the joint meeting was requested by the President] and the understanding is that our focus is going to be on the obedience of the existing law and adherence to the constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica in so far as the matter of electoral reform is concerned,” Linton stated.
Linton said he took the opportunity, at the meeting, which was called by the President, to remind Mr Savarin of his days when he fought for Dominica’s right and justice. He said he urged and encouraged the President to advise all political parties to respect and obey the rule of law and adhere to the constitutional provisions as they relate to the important matter of electoral reform.
The UWP leader told Savarin that many Dominicans feel that they are abused, betrayed, and have become victims of grave injustice because of the “disrespect and disobedience of the law” by the Government of Roosevelt Skerrit. He made it clear to the President that the only way to move ahead is to obey and respect the rule of law.
Meantime, UWP President, Isaac Baptiste, has warned that there will be more protest action if electoral reform is not granted.
“We also impressed on the President that, based on our assessment of the situation on Dominica, if there is no electoral reform, there could be a lot of problems in this country. The protests will continue because the people are in an angry mood ”.
President Charles Saverin also met with the Dominica Bar Association on Friday.
According to a release from the President’s Office, he is holding a series of meetings with various organizations that include the two major political parties and other community-based and religious organizations.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
53 Comments
Easy and simple – they commit murder, do like Miss Charles did. Charge whoever with murder and once found guilty, take them to the gallows and hang whoever.
Dumminicans must remeber skerrit didnt study physcology for nothing. De man playing in allu brain. Ullu sort. But not in linton brain he playing. He say linton doh have degree but see hiw linton cannot be fooled muchless if he had degrees. Ehh? Skerrit doh love allu duminicans he lovve his pocket. Skeritt family administration…he wants to be de bilionaire on duminicans account. Vote him out man.. doh make the icing on de cake fool allu. Freeness is worriness. Wait still.. put himnin power and see what happening eh..as if he will remember allu.. sort zor sort
Nonsense! so when i come down who can tell me that i was paid to come and vote. Eh! I will be here..stop me nah..as of saturday i will be here
Dominica Rejects OAS Interference in Elections in Washington DC
The special meeting follows the comments on Tuesday by Organization of American States’ chief Luis Almagro on the protests against the government.
Dominica made clear on Friday that it will invite CARICOM, the United Nations and other multilateral bodies to observe the elections, but not the OAS, responding to the interference by the OAS General Secretary a few days before.
RELATED:
Electoral Reform Not the Reason for Dominica Protests: Skerrit
“We have our reserves regarding their participation in recent electoral processes in the region,” Dominica’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francine Baron stated during the special session with all the council members in Washington D.C.
She also explained in detail the sophisticated electoral system and voters’ registration system to prove secure results.
“No member state has the obligation to invite the OAS to observe its electoral processes,” added…
Skerro is really a resilient mortar/being. I, LL, is a category 5 HUMAN monster hurricane trying my best to daycalay mister and the country. No matter how much I blow and blow I am no match to this guy. Well moi fini bat!
Come Dec. 7th. What am I going to do?
UWPites, Words of advise and caution.
Don’t take the DLP silence for weakness!
Slow water runs deep!
People if you all don’t want to listen it’s not on me buy am warning you all be careful with lennox.
Charles Savarin is not “satisfied” that he should postpone the election
My opinion of blackadder Lennox Linton, and his looney bin supporters are all sad losers from the days they were born one can always recognise them in town Roseau just shout ” Labour” they would turn around and want to fight my life what a bunch of plunkers someone please pray for these idiotic Ringworms!!
International checkers, verifies and observers need to be called in to check the election and all incoming overseas flights should be checked for paid yours truly “voters” at least two weeks prior, that means today. Those suspected of not being eligible to vote or being paid should be detained at the airport and put back on the plane.
The question Mr. Linton who exactly is in fact preventing electoral reform? OAS says legislation is required. However there is an injunction on the existing legislation. PLEASE MR> LINTON INDICATE WHAT ARE YOUR OBJECTIONS TO THE DRAFT LEGISLATION. THIS WILL BE THE BASIS OF DISCUSSION AND COMPROMISE
You are making phony excuses for the most corrupt and inept government in the history of the Eastern Caribbean. This diseased, mendacious, babbling group of liars and deceivers can implement all the commonsense electoral reforms in an instance if they so desire. Gullible, easily fooled people like you swallow the propaganda of this untrustworthy regime without using one brain cell from the millions that you have. Simpleton!
Dominican, be mindful that the Lord hands is involve. The Lord is confusing the minds of the president and all others in authority in various countries where the ppl are demonstrating for justice. God spirit is filling the hearts of the nations to rise up and seek justice. Remember justice have to come with a price which we are witnessing all over the world, Dominica is no exception so don’t pay mind when it’s is said we need to demonstrate peaceful. All peaceful action have been exhausted. Now is the time to act.
In a way, I agree with you, “all peaceful actions have been exhausted”
That is because there was never anything peaceful in the street activities which has been happening in Dominica, from the time Lennox Linton became the Opposition Leader of UWP; in that he and his followers do not know what UNITED means.
So now he is using the “general election” to come out with his party of hooligans; he has said bold-faced, to the point that he is commanding the “security mission” to not interfere with the affairs in Dominica. Who is he to think that he has the authority to call that command?
What is Linton’s goal for the young generation, who will be the adults of tomorrow, with a mind that is all mesmerized by the things of disrespect, disobedience, discord, and disdain, to the point that he claims those conducts are the inspiration to him?
Linton that’s what you said right obey and respect the rule of law are you doing this my advice to you Live politicks alone remember your party won on the same system. dec 6 is the date jump high jump low
In those days elections were not stolen (we had free and fair elections). So the system has to change to curb the injustice that’s happening in Dominica’s election at present.
Wooooorkers! We must join the protest with the CCM and ‘We the People’
Workers winning in the poles but if there is no reform, Labour will find ways to steal the election again. We cannot sit idly by and allow that to happen. We must protest, protest, protest until Charles Savarin does something about the inaccurate votes list and voter IDs. We need these things done before the next election or Lennox and Team Dominica will lose.
The most dangerous and hypocritical people in this world are those intellectual dishonest ones. These folk’s suffers from political amnesia.
“Workers winning the pole”. If that is correct why are you saying the Labour party will do it again?
Should the problem not be shifted over to Linton to deal with his own “demon” which is what this matter has been all along?
Electoral reform goes to the court; Linton commands “security unit” to stay of Dominica’s affairs, and yet the election pole is in his favor, as you said it. So what does that mean?
Is it not a lot like “I will have it and that is enough” and if not, “I am sticking a gun at your forehead”? Is that the mentality of a human being?
There is nothing the president can do, remember he is a labour man and he was put there by the pm, based on advice so who favour you expect him to be even though he no the injustice. The best thing to do is move to the court. And look Dominica final court is the CCJ and is a gvment court again. Better chances would be with the privy council. But there a reason why they fight to left the privy council because they don’t stand nonsense.
Mr. Savarin has the power to postpone the election for 30 days. We must persuade him to do that. There is UWP, there is Labour Party and there is the people with CCM. The people are saying: No election without reform! Electoral Reform now!
No he doesn’t. He can only take action on advice by the PM after Paliament is dissolved.
Lennox. Diplomacy has failed. Take our cause to the streets! we are running out of time.
Well did Savarin say anything on the issue or was he mute..Presumably he will make a public statement after ALL the meetings.
“Many Dominicans feel that they are abused, betrayed, and have become victims of grave injustice because of the “disrespect and disobedience of the law” by the Government of Roosevelt Skerrit.”
Your contention is extremely weak & exaggerated; as usual, it sounds very childish!
“Many Dominicans”? Who are they? Your meg minority at home and those comfortable pushers in the diaspora, influencing you to break out war in Dominica?
How can you speak against “disrespect” and “disobedience” when a few weeks ago you claimed that the behavior inspired your mind?
Your mentality of wanting everything to be your way, or else you will fight and destroy everything and everyone around you is the way of a child, which is unacceptable from a grown man of your age
You want to destroy Dominica because of your hate & jealousy against PM Skerrit. But while you in the war, know that there is a Great “One” who can smash you with one blow. DO NOT PUSH HIM
“If there is no electoral reform, there could be a lot of problems in this country. The protests will continue”
Man you are not interested in any “electoral reform” Your interest is to become the top authority over our Nation, but PM Skerrit is standing in your way because the people loves him; you can’t accept it; but you have no power against it
It is unfortunate that you have chosen violence to bring out your message; it seems as if you think you are untouchable; that is why you are so bold in speaking the plan of your mind, to stage war in our Nation, you think that you cannot be charged and to be incarcerated–get rid of that arrogance of your mind.
For there is a God who is our refuge & strength, He is always ready to stand with vengeance against the enemy for the sake of His people
He ordered you to: Be still, and know that He is God; exaltation is for Him alone. Not you! Man I still wonder: “Who on Earth are you?
Lennox, you don’t kw what you want,your poupouloose poll say yr party will win now you want to go to court, well go AHEAD.
I have said this before and it bears repeating. Nothing positive will come of these series od meetings with the President, Charles Savarin. Anyone who aligns himself politically and socially with Mr. Skerrit is morally defective. President Savarin promoted these series of meetings just for optics. These meetings were to dupe the unsuspecting public in thinking he was making a real effort to resolve this major impasse of no electoral reforms. Justice and peace are twin brothers.
“if not from the President–then certainly from the court.”
Lennox, I have the feeling that the first thing the court will ask you is, “why did you agree to contest the election, after your bla, bla, bla about no “reform, no election? What was the reason your threat right here?
Should you win this coming election–but may God forbid this– what are you going to do with the threat that you are imposing, on us, Dominicans right now? And PLEASE stop claiming that you are doing it for the people, that is not true! All you want to do is elevate yourself, but you can’t do it with that deplorable character of yours.
“Our focus is going to be on the obedience of the existing law in so far as the matter of electoral reform is concerned”
I still don’t understand why this concern never surfaced, before PM Skerrit entered the scene; he has only contested in 3 elections, what happened with those elections before him?
Obedience! Look who is talking!
What is wrong with u guys? Do u know the word obedience first from God? All u talking is negative things civil disobedience, demonstrations, protest etc. When will u all talk positive things? Partners go change the thinking and perspectives before u get addicted only to negative vibes and spirits
How can you be silent in an ocean of corruption? Nothing corrupt politicians like more than the apathy and indifference of the populace. The shenanigans and machinations of this incumbent oligarchy calls for our collective voices to be raised to the highest decibels. Give Skerrit and his worshippers the ink stained index finger. Vote them out.
@????????, Lennox is already futile and negatively addicted; it is too late for his return. He will always be angry, jealous, proud, pompous and attention-seeking individual.
What he is doing now is feeding his addiction to his gang. If Lennox’s parents are still existing in the body, or even if they are now in the Spirit world, they must be asking themselves–“where did we go wrong?” Good heavens!
Over 1500 Dominicans are demanding the use of passports and other IDs at the upcoming elections. Neither DLP nor UWP supporters want unrest after Dec 6th. Sign the petition here: http://chng.it/Zg8ckSZk7m
No my U Pee Pee all of us are not drunk on Stupid Bush Tea. Lenox you were caught will your pants 👖 down again. You don’t have the intelligence or intellectual capacity to anticipate the next move from Skerrit. Over and over the courts have ruled against you, because of your inability to comprehend. The UWP once called election before the due date and lost.
In February the DLP began launching candidates, you were laughing, now what! If you have so much options, just simply withdraw. All your polling numbers gives you the PM and Presidency position, why make a fool of yourself. You have so much to loose that it’s driving you around like a headless chicken. Face it you are unprepared and unprofessional, therefore, norms and procedures doesn’t apply to you. No we don’t want street tugs as our nation leaders. Kill them with LOVE ❤️ Skerrit. Poor & Happy People 💕
This is amazing. Who exactly is holding up electoral reform? OAS says it requires legislation. There is an injunction on the pending legislation. MR. LINTON CAN YOU STATE WHAT IS YOUR OBJECTION ON THE PENDING LEGISLATION. ONCE WE ARE AWARE OF WHAT THAT IS THEN THERE CAN BE A BASIS TO SEEK A RESOLUTION.
Taking the need for electoral reform to the courts is the most appropriate action by UWP. I hope that the court will be allowed to rule on the issue before December 6. My preference would be for an injunction to halt the electoral process till electoral reform is realized. It has been bandied about that it would require 6 weeks to sanitize the voting list. We have also been advised that the constitution allows enough time for this to occur if the election date is pushed back to February 2020. This would be the most sensible approach and would definitely avoid violence.
The modified electoral reform being requested by the Dominican people of a sanitized voters list and voter’s ID, if granted would be very empowering for the elected party in that there would be no argument about the theft of elections and the elected could boldly claim that they have the mandate of the people to conduct the promises in their manifesto. Surely, with that, there would be no need for riots, all would…
As per my comments on the President’s press release, it was obvious then that nothing was achieved at those talks and it was a simple advertisement to the world that the president is involved in the process. He is simply a facade, designed to mislead.
International news media houses are replete with evidence of corruption in this Skerrit led regime. More recently it has emerged that the same president is part of a ‘what’s up’ Group with the labor party hegemony. a site on which policy measures are discussed. Surely, there seems even on the surface a conflict of interest and argues against the respect for the office of the presidency. The impartiality that the office inherently requires has been prostituted.
Whilst efforts are afoot to placate the listening public, I believe the government of Dr. Skerritt is planning a more sinister undertaking as evident
by his request for increased security but a reduction in the invited observers who could comment on the fairness of the…
God’s View
Psalm 11vs5:
New International Version
The LORD examines the righteous, but the wicked, those who love violence, he hates with a passion.
Proverbs 3vs31
New Living Translation
Don’t envy violent people or copy their ways
Proverbs 6vs16,17
There are six things the LORD hates— no, seven things he detests: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that kill the innocent,…
This is the same God of the armies of Israel in the days of King David. This was the deadliest army in history.
What does skerrit have on charlo??? It has to be that, because it cannot be that lennox reminds him of 1979, and the high stakes of something like it happening again, and he feels nothing, nothing to move in the favor of democracy?? Shame…
Go on Linton, you and your clowns should not consider but take the election reform matter to court or to the highest court you can find, you are well-known for making a fool of yourself please give us a laugh along with your pantomime comedy party. 😂😂😂😜😜😜😜
Dog Biter, as per usual, you feed the forum with raw dog meat. Nobody buying!
No election without electoral reforms. Period.
Just like your leader, are you not a bit too late for that? Especially that he decided to contest the December 06, election.
Why did he do that, when had been saying for the longest of time that there would be ‘no election without reform”.
Your leader is one who cannot uphold his threats, he is always hoping that his opponents will buy it, but he fails to note that he was fruitless time and again.
It is sad that one of the most beautiful countries in the world, having some of the friendliest people on the planet, have to be decended into the dungeon of political darkness, because one man has decided that he will use all the politricks he can muster, to stay in power; even ignoring recommendations by organizations that Dominica is a part of. One gets the impression he is entertaining the idea of becoming Prime Minister for life; a DA Papa Doc and Baby Doc. I wish he would take some time, and listen to the beautiful song by DA talented native Daddy Chess, in which he said -Leave Selfishness out in the cold, and let Unity Unfold. The PM behaves like he is lacking a heart. All Dominicans of conscience will continue to keep the pressure on, until justice rolls down like water.
I think the time has come where all those who love Dominica from the 21 constituencies across the island to converge in Roseau to demand electoral reform..What are we waiting for..Skerrit is politically cornered. Neither he or his sycophants are in favour of reform, but it is required going into an election which is constitutionally due in April or May 2020.
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Keep the peddle to the metal %. Don’t let up. Imagine a question with four words, and we still cannot get an answer up to now. Whey is di money?
You idiot. After you have ruining all your chances at the polls in the up coming election, whoever gave you this advice to handle things in a mature manner, you should consider it a golden nugget. You Donkey. Your self destructive nature is hunting you like a blue bottom house fly attracted by a dead smell.Lennox you are loser. Go back to journalism its a better fit for you. Those you are advising your political career, if any, are setting you up for failure. Oh, i just reminded myself. You are a failed politician.
You sound like the biggest jacka.s. your party is scared of electoral reform. you damn well know the red party will not win if electoral reform is granted. the overseas people and the tainted voters list is what saves this party every election. take a good look at yourself in the mirror and the loser will be looking right back at you.
Lennox, I told you that the meeting with this man is a waste of time and effort. He is one of Skerrits most loyal disciples. The outcome was clear right from the start. Having said that, I understand the motivation to meet with him nevertheless.
Labourites. You people are sooo wrong about Lennox eh. Look at all what Lennox is doing, the writing letters, the legal proceedings, the meetings and he keeps at it. Lennox is always a diplomat. A true gentleman. It annoys me sometimes how “nice” Lennox is.
If it was me, that country shut down long time!
@ Lennnox the diplomat
Oh my; oh my! You seems to be out of this world, wee! No wonder you write Lennox with 3 n’s, didn’t your computer or cell phone not show you that error? Well, it is underlined in “bright red” on mine, but I am leaving it as it is.
“Look at all what Lennox is doing, the writing letters, the legal proceedings, the meetings, and he keeps at it”.
Yeah! All the things is mind-bugging to us, Dominican’s, at home or abroad. Now he is planning to make those “letter writings”, “meetings”, and his other “keep at it” a more physical display through public violence. Diplomatic, you say!
Well, I have to say that you and him are from the same world, wee!
Lennox the diplomat. Changing your personality just shows us who you are the uneducated high hopes dropout! If there are 20 articles on a topic half of them is written by you under pseudonym names. You just cannot change your 5th grade level writing. In the 21st century the world 🌎 laughable joke will be, high school dropout becomes PM of Dominica. What’s your trade, skills, level of education or none political contributions to society. It’s disgraceful and disgusting to think of a high school dropout addressing the UN. You have not won one case against you, therefore you are clueless on international matters. Your moth is your best asset.