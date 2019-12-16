UWP parliamentarians-elect to take their seats in Parliament

The United Workers Party (UWP) will take up its three seats in the parliament of Dominica amidst rumblings from within its own ranks against that proposition.

In the December 6, 2019, General Elections, the UWP won 3 of the 21 seats at stake and in the process lost three of the six seats which the party held in the previous parliament.

The UWP has not recognized the results of the elections and has called for a fresh poll, claiming that election was stolen, a claim which has been widely endorsed by supporters of the party. There’s a strong sentiment within the party that a UWP presence in parliament will give legitimacy to a DLP administration a view which is strongly being advocated by the party’s International Secretary, Dr. Thompson Fountain, who’s currently based in South Sudan.

However, Linton told party supporters at a thankyou meeting last week that the elected UWP parliamentarians deserved to be in parliament because they won their seats legitimately.

“We contested the elections within the requirements of the constitution of the laws of Dominica and those of us who were returned successfully will exercise the option of taking our seats in the Parliament of Dominica…,” he said. “Because those who cheated and stole are in the Parliament as well.”

Linton contends that those who cheated, by virtue of their illegal acts, should not be in Parliament.

“Which is why we need electoral reform and fresh elections, so we will have legitimate members of Parliament on both sides,” he added. “We didn’t cheat to get into Parliament so we are going into Parliament and are hoping those who cheated will mend their ways, agree to electoral reform and fresh elections.”

Linton said the party’s protest and fight must continue on all fronts, to include the Parliament of Dominica.”

The UWP leader made it clear that the leadership of the party does not belong to him.

“Lennox Linton is doing what he has always done, standing up for the people of Dominica and for a better life for the people of Dominica,” he said. “This has always been about the people, everything that I have done.”

The highest decision-making body of the UWP, the General Council, will meet in January 2020.

“They will deal with the issues in the party including the leadership of the party…,” Linton explained. “Later down in the year, unless the General Council decides otherwise, the people of the United Workers Party, members of the United Workers Party all around Dominica will have the opportunity to decide on who their leader will be, going forward.”

He said the people of Dominica must insist that there is electoral reform and fresh elections in Dominica.

“We will get reform and fresh elections without waiting on the OAS, without waiting on Commonwealth and without waiting on CARICOM,” Linton urged.

He thanked all the young people around Dominica whom he said are standing up firm and continue to support the UWP.