UWP will continue NEP but differently, says Linton

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton has promised to continue the National Employment Programme (NEP), but in a different way, if his party wins the upcoming general election.

“We have said we will continue the National Employment Programme, but the National Employment Programme, overtime, will become a lot more than what it is right now in terms of preparing people for the world of work,” Linton said recently. “The way the National Employment Programme runs right now which, essentially, is providing employment for people to clean the sides of the road and certain beautification initiatives, that’s not new.”

According to Linton, the Public Works Department was taking care of that responsibility all over the country.

“All of a sudden we have a National Employment Programme that is paying people to clean the sides of the road because public works has been disbanded, so that ministers of government and their friends can get the work that public works use to do…,” he stated.

The UWP leader went on to say that his party will create in Dominica, 12,000 new jobs by the year 2025.

“So then, at that point, the National Employment Programme will take on a completely new meaning and perspective,” he said. “It will not be the same anymore, but there has to be a role for preparing people for the world of work in Dominica.”

Prime Minister Skerrit has consistently accused the UWP of intending to do away with the NEP once it gets into government.

The NEP was launched in December of 2013.