Francis sends demand letter to DLP’s Floyd Capitolen

Deputy leader of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) and Roseau South MP, Joshua Francis through his lawyers Dyer & Dyer, has sent a demand letter to Floyd Capitolin a public servant and member of the Roosevelt Skerrit-led governing Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

In the letter, Francis’ attorneys claim that “very serious libel and slander allegations” were made against their client by Capitolin on the evening of May 29, 2019 on Sessame Street in Newtown.

The two-page letter, dated May 31, 2019, which was served on Capitolin on May 31, 2019 by a court Bailiff, is demanding that Capitolin “immediately submit a draft of a clear and unqualified apology as well as a retraction for publication in an equally conspicuous manner as depicted and played out on social media and also national radio in the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

The letter continues, “Further, having regard to our client’s position as an attorney at law of long standing in the Commonwealth of Dominica, the OECS and the wider Caribbean, your defamatory statement are meant to injure, not only his profession as an attorney but his character as an elected member of Parliament and Deputy leader of the official Parliamentary opposition in the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

It goes on to state, “In view of the good standing, profession and reputation of our client in Dominica and the region, Mr. Francis is entitled to substantial compensation as well as a clear apology….we must ask you to submit your proposal as to the amount of compensation you wish to make to our client.”

The letter adds, “It is our client’s intention of donating the compensation amount to a charitable organization in Dominica. Should you fail to submit a satisfactory reply within the next 4 days upon receipt of this letter, our instructions are to issue a writ without further notice. In the meantime, you are to cease and desist all defamation of our client’s character and reputation.”

The demand letter was also copied to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).