Val Ferry manager welcomes return of ferry services but concerned about situation in Guadeloupe

Manager of Val Ferry, Leroy Wadix Charles, has said that although the resumption of the ferry service in Dominica is “indeed wonderful news”, he is concerned about the ongoing situation in Guadeloupe.

Guadeloupe recently faced a state of emergency which ended on Sunday with the curfew now lifted.

“This situation is a little tense in Guadeloupe; there were several roadblocks yesterday and which required authorities to come in with tear gas to clear those roadblocks,” he told Dominica News Online (DNO).

Charles said two people were reported to be injured while two union members are presently in custody for questioning.

“I was also told by the chief Consular Officer in Dominica that 5% of all gas stations are now opened. Teachers are expected to be protesting today,” he stated. “This is not going to end any time soon, but we are monitoring closely.”

Mandatory masks are now recommended as passes required to enter restaurants and sporting complexes in Guadeloupe.

Unvaccinated people also cannot enter certain areas.

A meeting has been scheduled between Val Ferry and Dominican authorities for 2:30pm on Wednesday where, according to Charles, protocols will be further laid out.

Charles said that after this session with the authorities, they will keep monitoring the situation for some level of normalcy in Guadeloupe and then will announce the resumption and scheduling to the general public and an announcement in terms of when next Val Ferry will be doing business from Dominica to the French Antilles.

“ We really want to thank all our valued customers for Exercising their patience. We really want to thank the authorities for bringing the ferry service back. Its has been a real tedious weight. And also we would really want to follow all the protocols and to tell our customers let’s make sure that whatever protocols are in place we adhere to it. “

Meantime, Charles stated that it has been 20 months since the ferry has been closed due to COVID-19.

He descried this situation as catastrophic.

“I mean hundred percent of all 12 members [of] staff were laid off…trade and commerce were affected. Several people with medical appointments were forced to seek alternative medical attention; the huckster trade, the businessman who normally do business in the French Antilles and customers with relatives in the French Antilles were also affected severely,” the Val Ferry manager stated.