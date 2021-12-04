Val Ferry service to resume Dec 10; customers urged to get vaccinated

Val ferry will recommence its service linking the French island of Guadeloupe and Dominica on Friday, December 10th, 2021.

“The 20-month disruption of the service was due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We are in full compliance of the health protocols of Dominica and we urge all customers to get vaccinated.” Manager of Val Ferry, Leroy ‘Wadix’ Charles said in a statement to the media. “For instance, to go to the French islands, the vaccinated [are] only required to present the vaccination cards, recent PCR or antigen test, along with the compulsory insurance reservation and a valid ticket.”

Charles added that on the contrary, the unvaccinated customer must present an urgent documented reason, for example, a medical appointment, among other documents.

“We were advised by the authorities of a maximum of two trips weekly to be commenced. As a result, Val Ferry will schedule calls on Fridays and Sundays departing Guadalupe at 8:30 a.m. to arrive in Dominica at 11 a.m and departing Dominica for Guadalupe at 2 p.m. to arrive in Guadalupe at 4 p.m.” he noted.

The company’s Roseau office is now open for bookings and Charles thanked all those involved in facilitating the recommencement of the ferry service to Dominica.

“We thank the authorities and most importantly, we thank our loyal customers for their patience and we look forward to continue the professional service as Val ferry is accustomed to,” he stated.