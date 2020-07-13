Vehicle crashes into wall at Castle Comfort

According to eyewitnesses, in a strange accident which occurred this morning, the vehicle in this picture exited a side lane, shot across the Castle Comfort/Giraudel main road and slammed into a stone wall on the other side.

They say that the driver bore no external signs of physical injury when she was taken away by Accident and Emergency personnel.

The accident occurred sometime between 7:00 o’clock and 8:00 o’clock this morning.