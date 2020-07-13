Vehicle crashes into wall at Castle Comfort

Dominica News Online - Monday, July 13th, 2020 at 9:54 AM
The vehicle which ploughed into a wall on the Castle Comfort main road this morning

According to eyewitnesses, in a strange accident which occurred this morning, the vehicle in this picture exited a side lane, shot across the Castle Comfort/Giraudel main road and slammed into a stone wall on the other side.

They say that the driver bore no external signs of physical injury when she was taken away by Accident and Emergency personnel.

The accident occurred sometime between 7:00 o’clock and 8:00 o’clock this morning.

4 Comments

  1. Whocares
    July 13, 2020

    The police needs to clamp down on the dark darkers ,and another thing I seeing is people learning to drive in vehicles well dark up, magwaysa

    • derp
      July 14, 2020

      clamp down on what the police and government have the darkest of dark darkers….

      • Batibou River
        July 14, 2020

        Exactly! The people start doing now what they have seen for the past 15 years. They think: what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Who can blame them! And as for that puppet police force… Do not even start me!!

    • 72nations72elements
      July 16, 2020

      Why? Because you want to see who that passing in their vehicle? so you can have all your head in their business? So what if i learn to drive with or without darkers? It is if i am able to drive well, thats all that matters. Darkers is not the cause of this accident as the driver ran straight into a wall. Also, ive known vehicles to have various grades of tint since the 80’s. This is nothing new and not illegal. If it was, the police would tell every vehicle to remove it when they go to license.

