Vehicle crashes into wall at Castle Comfort

According to eyewitnesses, in a strange accident which occurred this morning, the vehicle in this picture exited a side lane, shot across the Castle Comfort/Giraudel main road and slammed into a stone wall on the other side.
They say that the driver bore no external signs of physical injury when she was taken away by Accident and Emergency personnel.
The accident occurred sometime between 7:00 o’clock and 8:00 o’clock this morning.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
The police needs to clamp down on the dark darkers ,and another thing I seeing is people learning to drive in vehicles well dark up, magwaysa
clamp down on what the police and government have the darkest of dark darkers….
Exactly! The people start doing now what they have seen for the past 15 years. They think: what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Who can blame them! And as for that puppet police force… Do not even start me!!
Why? Because you want to see who that passing in their vehicle? so you can have all your head in their business? So what if i learn to drive with or without darkers? It is if i am able to drive well, thats all that matters. Darkers is not the cause of this accident as the driver ran straight into a wall. Also, ive known vehicles to have various grades of tint since the 80’s. This is nothing new and not illegal. If it was, the police would tell every vehicle to remove it when they go to license.