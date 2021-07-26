Venezuelan charged for money laundering denied bail in Magistrate Court at Marigot

A Venezuelan man is now on remand at the Dominica State Prison following a charge of money laundering brought against him by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).
Edwin Daniel Reyes Garcia of Táchira, Venezuela, appeared before Magistrate Michael Laudat. According to the charge, on Sunday July 4, 2021, at Marigot, Garcia did engage in money laundering by having in his possession, one hundred and sixty-two thousand euros (162,000.00 €) equivalent to four hundred and eighty-six thousand dollars (EC $486,0000.00), knowing or believing the same to be proceeds of crime.
Garcia is also charged with concealing the said cash.
Garcia was not required to enter a plea as the matter is an indictable offense which is expected to be heard at the High court before a Judge and jury.
When the issue of bail came up, acting Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Sherma Dalrymple objected on the grounds that the defendant is a flight risk, he does not have a fixed address in Dominica; he has no ties with the community and the matter is of a serious nature.
Dalrymple further argued that there is no guarantee that the accused will attend trial since he was already convicted for illegal entry.
Garcia, who was unrepresented at that time, was unable to tell the court why he should be granted bail hence, Magistrate Laudat said he was satisfied with arguments presented by the prosecution denied bail on the basis of those arguments.
The matter was adjourned to November 9, 2021, for Preliminary Inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence for the matter to be tried at the High Court.
16 Comments
You know Dominicans, and indeed the judiciary are evil demonic people!
Here we have a foreign national subject to an indictable offense, he is not a lawyer, has absolutely no knowledge of law; yet rather than the judicial system provide this man with a public defender; they expect the man who is not even a novice at law, one who might not even be fluent in English to tell the court; or debate in legal terms why should he be granted bail!
You see, if the system we have does not provide public defenders for an accuse; in this case the Venezuelan embassy should be notified of the man arrest; and incarceration, in order for the Venezuelan government to get their citizen legal representation.
My other concern is: what is going to happen to the amount of money the government claimed was in his possession?
We know without legal representation he is going to jail right?
So, what will become of the money they confiscated?
Francisco-Dogs,IBO France,Viewsexpressed and %,are so CORRUPT and DECEITFUL if Jesus Christ were to come to earth today,they would CRUCIFY him.
Clown, I’m going to mostly ignore you by taking this advice.
If you stop to kick at every barking dog, you’ll never reach the top of the kill.
@Ibo, You didn’t ignore Lin clown, you did exactly what he wanted you to do that means Lin clown, is in control of you 😂😂😂
Top of the ‘hill’ not ‘kill’.
All money launderers should be apprehended and made to pay dearly (heavy fines and lengthy prison time) . There is just presently too much corruption and illegality in Dominica . Nothing retarts progress or is more devastating to a country’s development than corruption.
In recent times huge sums of suspected laundered money was confiscated by law enforcement officials from a residential dwelling. Also, some highly placed public servants were allegedly involved with illicit issuance of work permits in exchange for cash. There is a sinister Hush! Hush! about these two incidents.
Justice is supposed to be blind. In Dominica , in my honest opinion, justice has been seriously wounded and corrupted. In fact, all branches and public institutions in Dominica are severely compromised.
He was unrepresented when brought before a magistrate, yet the court system allowed the prosecution to present arguments that ultimately denied him bail?
Why was an attorney not appointed by the magistrate?
Up there in Marigot, anything goes my friend!!!
Guess the FIU is expecting to be showered with praise, but many will say that their work on island is extremely lousy, and they do not even merit a monthly pay. What about the US$500 000.00 that was found in house in the NORTH???? What have you all done? Is the work off the FIU SELECTIVE?
I GIVE YOU ALL NO PRAISE, unless you can prove to me that you all investigate ALL suspicions of money laundering.
Corbette what is the latest, news about that US$ 500 000.00.. You were quick to say people are mentioning the name Vieille Case, as though you were a politician, and how those people are MALICIOUS.
FIU get out of your long hibernation!!!
This already has been brushed under the carpet already because this money wasn’t to be discovered in the first place. I wonder who is behind that. Can’t remember the names of these high up operators in the financial centre that come from Vieille Case. Can anybody assist?
I wonder when they are going to arrest the Ayatollah for this kind of crime. The rules and laws are for some but not for others.
Undoubtedly so! All citizens in Dominica are supposed to be equal before the law. However, in this country, some people are more equal than others.
Reminiscences of Animal Farm and its superior pig Napoleon.
@Ibo, your comment is stupid I expected something like that from ugly Lenny! However in every country in the world no one is equal, some people have more privileges than others, here you are we all learn something every day except if you are a so-called Workers followers clown 🤡
Man bites dogs, I pray that you will be richly blessed by the Father with wisdom and understanding. To do the hard right and depart from the easy wrong. To love your fellow countrymen as you love Skerrit. Amen!
Being in possession of cash is not money laundering, there must be a predicate crime for there to be money laundering. It is funny that the Venezuelan is being charged, however, the US$500,000 found in a house with occupants and no one is being charged. That is why DOM will fail its review with this selective prosecution.