VIDEO: CARICOM News Time (June 24, 2020)

In this edition of CARICOM News Time – a weekly roundup of the latest news from the Caribbean Community presented by the CARICOM Secretariat:
Guyanese await the final results of the March 2nd regional and general elections
CARPHA’S capacity to coordinate Coronavirus response receives a boost
OECS expresses appreciation to Cuba for helping region’s COVID-19 response
Caribbean countries experience record sharing Sahara dust plume
