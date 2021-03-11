VIDEO: COVID-19 and women in the Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture & National Food Security

Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security - Thursday, March 11th, 2021
The Ministry of the Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture & National Food Security stands in solidarity with all women and observed Monday 8th March 2021 as International Womens’ Day.

Women make up a significant portion of our staff population serving in the frontline as Agricultural Officers, Plant Quarantine Officers, Fisheries Liaison Officers. Women are also engaging in farming and fishing and vending of these commodities weekly on the local markets, packaging for export and processing for added-value.

We hope that you can take time to watch this short video as we seek to recognize these women who despite the COVID 19 pandemic were able to continue in their positions and continued to engage their clientele sometimes above and beyond.

