Village Council Chair and some villagers at odds on development in Castle Bruce

UWP senator Isaac Baptiste has called out the Chairperson of the Castle Bruce Village Council on remarks she made recently that a lot of development has taken place in Castle Bruce.

Angelica Gasper told party supporters at the launch of the Dominica Labour Party’s Octavia Alfred in Castle Bruce recently, that she was certain that they had seen “lots of development” as they came in to the village.

Baptiste has challenged Gasper to spell out the developments in Castle Bruce since, according to him, he was not aware of many developments taking place in the community. He said of the projects which he knew were being undertaken in Castle Bruce, some will benefit the community,”but most are for political gain.”

“Projects which are happening in Castle Bruce are the building of the apartment buildings in Sikwi,” said Baptiste, an architect and city planner by profession. He said he believes that the apartment buildings near the playing field are inappropriate housing and improperly located.

“Once the people move in, there will prove [to be] a problem because it is not appropriate,” he stated.

Baptiste laments the fact that the Wakaman road which had been non-motorable for years, was hurriedly paved in 3 days, according to him, to facilitate the launch of the Labour Party Candidate, Octavia Alfred.

The UWP senator welcomed the building of a new bridge over Senhouse River which had been broken down for more than 2 years.

“The building of that bridge is long overdue and will give people easy access to their homes in that area”, he said. However, he contends that nothing has been done in terms of job creation for the area.

“The people need jobs,” Baptiste stressed.

Baptiste said the agricultural sector in the community has been destroyed and is non-existent – a strategy, he claims is being used by the ruling DLP to make people in the rural areas become dependent on the Parliamentary Representative and the Dominica Labour Party.

“So I suggest that the Village Council Chairperson spell out what she meant; what she said is happening in Castle Bruce Constituency,” he said. He cautioned community community leaders about giving misinformation to their people.

“It does not motivate their people,” he said.”The people are not blind they can see the statements she made is incorrect, and all it suggests and shows biasness of the individual who made the statement.”

Baptiste, who is the president of the United Workers Party, is not the only Castle Bruce resident who is at odds with Gasper’s position on development in the community.

“I thinks she is crazy! What development she talking about?.” one villager asked. “These people walking with their eyes closed.”

Two college seemed amused when asked for their opinion. One of them stated, “Guess she is talking about the Wakaman road resurfacing, the Senhouse bridge finally being built and the patching of the roads, but I don’t really see development at all”.

“What happening in Castle Bruce?,” another young adult rejoined with a question, “What development?”

Angelica Gasper has been a Councillor for more than 12 years and has held the position of Chairperson for two terms (one term runs for 3 years).

The Castle Bruce Village Council office is still under tarpaulin 20 months after Hurricane Maria.