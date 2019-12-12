Vince Henderson says he looks forward to serving Dominica in ‘another capacity’

Dominica’s Ambassador to the Organization of the American States (OAS), His Excellency Dr. Vince Henderson, says he is looking forward to serving Dominica in a new capacity under the new administration of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

He took up the position of OAS Ambassador in 2016.

“I have been Dominica’s Ambassador to the OAS for the last 3 years and for the last year, I have actually not been a resident in the US, and as a matter of fact since February I have not received a salary from the state as Ambassador,” Henderson told state-owned DBS Radio.

He continued, “So I am non-resident Ambassador who was basically offering service to the Commonwealth of Dominica and the people who were attacking me didn’t even know that.”

Henderson was the campaign manager of the Dominica Labour Party for several months during that period leading up to the December 6 General elections.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, after his recent election win, thanked Henderson for his role in getting the Dominica Labour party re-elected.

He said he is happy to continue serving at the OAS until an ambassador is appointed.

“For me, it’s always a pleasure to serve Dominica, but I look forward to serving in another capacity,” he stated.

He gave no indication as to what that future capacity might be.

Dr. Henderson officially commenced his tour of duty as Head of Mission at the Embassy of Dominica in Washington D. C. on Friday, October 1, 2016.

Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to the United States and the OAS, he served as Ambassador/ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York for a period of five years from 2010.

His appointment as Dominica’s UN Ambassador to the United Nations was preceded by three ministerial positions between 2001 and 2010: Minister for Agriculture and the Environment, Minister for Education, Human Resource Development, Sports and Youth Affairs and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Labour.

Henderson’s predecessor at the OAS was Hubert Charles.