Vince Henderson vows to bring experience and training to ministerial responsibilities

Parliamentary Representative for the Grand Bay Constituency, Dr. Vince Henderson on Thursday, was sworn in as a new minister in the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) government.

He now holds the position of Minister for Planning, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development, and Renewable Energy.

He was sworn in by President of Dominica His Excellency Charles A. Savarin during a ceremony held at the State House Conference Center.

Dr. Henderson was elected in a by-election held in the Grand Bay constituency on November 25th, 2021.

He now replaces former Parliamentary Representative for Grand Bay, the late Edward Registe who passed away on September 1, 2021, at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH),

“I look forward to serving as a member of the Cabinet and hope that I can make a contribution that will help in a way that will advance the cause of the people of the Grand Bay Constituency and Dominica as a whole,” Dr. Henderson said.

He continued, “I have had the opportunity to serve before in several capacities and I embrace the opportunity to serve in this new portfolio.”

According to Dr. Henderson, it gives him the opportunity to bring to bear the experience as well as the training that I have had in matters pertaining to his portfolio and in particular, renewable energy, as this has been his work over the past decade, “and perhaps one could even say beyond that.”

The new cabinet minister said he looks forward to working in advancing the causes or policies that have already been articulated by the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in making Dominica the first climate resilient island nation in the world.

“I look forward to performing in that role and to ensure that I can give support to my colleagues who have themselves been burdened with dealing with the many challenges that Dominicans have been faced with and especially brought about by the Covid-19 Pandemic,” he indicated.

He also looks forward to working with the Cabinet of ministers to assist in moving Dominica forward as the party seeks to build a dynamic Dominica.

“I do everything to ensure that I advance the policies of the Prime Minister and the policies of the Dominica Labour Party administration,” he noted.

Dr. Henderson thanked Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for affording him this opportunity.

He took the opportunity to also thank President Savarin and his constituents for their support and for the encouragement that they have given him.

He also thanked his wife for her support and for encouraging him to make himself available to the service of his country.

Dr. Henderson previously served in the Government of Dominica as Minister for Housing and Physical Planning; Agriculture, Environment, Fisheries and Parks; Education, Human Resource Development, Sports and Youth Affairs; and Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Labour.

He was also Dominica’s Ambassador to the United Nations and to the United States of America and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States. He has been playing a leading role in Dominica’s geothermal energy development for over a decade and served as Senior Advisor to the Dominica Geothermal Energy Development Company.

Senator Gregory Riviere has been reassigned as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Blue & Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security. He has held the post of Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Planning since December 2019.