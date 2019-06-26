Waitukubuli Artists Association presents ‘Rîzë

The Waitukubuli Artists Association (WAA) is pleased to announce the fifth installment in our ‘Year of the Artist’ presentations. ‘Rîzë’. This three day exhibition will take place from June 28th-30th at the Rejens Hotel in Portsmouth and the general public is urged to attend this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Created by WAA President Lowell Royer, also known as OMtNI (silent ‘t’), Rîzë is about arriving at an elevated state – physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Rîzë was inspired by: the way Dominicans are quick to get back on their feet after disasters like Maria; Dominican women being strong; and the Dominican youth always striving to be positive and looking towards a brighter future.

These unique pieces are on wood, done with wood stain and sand paper, with some acrylic paint for colour (much different from what we are used to in Dominica, and you most likely won’t find art fitting that description on the internet either).

With a style dubbed ‘Dramatic Realism’, Royer showcases his love for nature with exaggerated effects to bring out the features that strike him the most.

The three day event will feature the Rîzë presentation/exhibition, a live painting by OMtNI himself, various live dance and percussion instruments performances and an artist talk to close off the event.

The Waitukubuli Artists Association is encouraging the general public to help to make this event one of the WAA’s best.