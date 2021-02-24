WATCH LIVE on DNO, Creole symposium on: “Language and Culture Preservation: The Impact of Creole on Dominica’s Education System”.

The Ministry of Education, Creole Heartbeat Magazine, National Youth Council of Dominica and UWI Open Campus present a Creole symposium on: “Language and Culture Preservation: The Impact of Creole on Dominica’s Education System”.
DNO brings you live coverage of the event from at the UWI auditorium.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
The creole language has had NO impact on education since we have always used the British system. Secondary languages taught in school have always been Spanish and Frenc. Our universal education system and curricullum in primary and high school today still does not include creole.
For me, crele has had NO impact on my formal education not then, not now. how this issue will be addressed, i am still not sure. I am also not sure that these people here have the capability to do it as well. I see mostly cultural figures who have lived creole all their lives. Greole day is there they strong. that is the only creole influence ive had in my education, creole day..when we are supposed to wear the national wear. After that, nothing.
Our parents would have said Kawall or Patwa,what does these two words meaning.Creole speaking are intimidating,insultive and disrespecful. Cacar,unrinate and defficate, You are among strangers and feel to go to a toilet,which of the word would you use.