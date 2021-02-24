WATCH LIVE on DNO, Creole symposium on: “Language and Culture Preservation: The Impact of Creole on Dominica’s Education System”.

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 at 8:43 AM
The Ministry of Education, Creole Heartbeat Magazine, National Youth Council of Dominica and UWI Open Campus present a Creole symposium on: “Language and Culture Preservation: The Impact of Creole on Dominica’s Education System”.

DNO brings you live coverage of the event from at the UWI auditorium.

2 Comments

  1. awa wi doctor
    February 25, 2021

    The creole language has had NO impact on education since we have always used the British system. Secondary languages taught in school have always been Spanish and Frenc. Our universal education system and curricullum in primary and high school today still does not include creole.

    For me, crele has had NO impact on my formal education not then, not now. how this issue will be addressed, i am still not sure. I am also not sure that these people here have the capability to do it as well. I see mostly cultural figures who have lived creole all their lives. Greole day is there they strong. that is the only creole influence ive had in my education, creole day..when we are supposed to wear the national wear. After that, nothing.

  2. Look it.
    February 25, 2021

    Our parents would have said Kawall or Patwa,what does these two words meaning.Creole speaking are intimidating,insultive and disrespecful. Cacar,unrinate and defficate, You are among strangers and feel to go to a toilet,which of the word would you use.

