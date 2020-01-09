WAWU reports successful negotiations with financial institutions in 2019

Secretary-Treasurer of the Waterfront and Allied Workers’ Union (WAWU), Kertiste Augustus, has said negotiations have been successful with most of the financial institutions the union represents.

This he said includes The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), The First Caribbean International Bank (FCIB), National Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU), Central Cooperative Credit Union Ltd (CCCUL), The Grandbay Cooperative Credit Union (GCCU) and the Marigot Cooperative Credit Union (MCCU).

“We have been successful with most of the negotiations in terms of most of the financial institutions we represent,” he said. “All of those we have completed negotiations with those entities.”

According to Augustus, the question of representation is a critical aspect of the union’s function and operations.

“Just looking at 2019 up to the third quarter, we had 89 representational sessions from August to October,” he said.

Augustus went on to say that when it comes to the question of forward-thinking, the union plans to submit, early, their proposals for consideration in the 2020/2021 National Budget.

“In other words we are going to make submissions to government as to what we would like to see in the budget for 2020 and one specific area that we are going to hammer on is the area of representation at the ILO meeting in Geneva, and also the ILO sub-regional meetings in the Caribbean,” he explained.

Augustus said the government will be asked to make the necessary budgetary provisions to be able to send a full delegation to the ILO annual meeting in Geneva and the sub-regional meeting in the Caribbean.