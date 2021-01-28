Wayne Benjamin aka “Mr. Benji N20” is Dominica’s newest cultural ambassador

The Government of Dominica has appointed Wayne Benjamin also known as “Mr. Benji N20” of the Triple Kay Band as the country’s newest Cultural Ambassador.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations, Edward Registe, made the announcement on Wednesday 27th January 2021 following a Cabinet decision the day before.

“Cultural Ambassadors are distinguished individuals carefully selected from various fields including, art, literature, science, entertainment, sports and other fields of public endeavour who have agreed to promote Dominica’s culture, nature and avenues for continued development,” Registe said. “Having been bestowed this prestigious title by the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, these prominent personalities volunteer their time and talent to the cause worldwide.”

According to the minister, from the year 2001, Benjamin has toured extensively, representing Dominica.

“Of course, he specializes in the bouyon music genre and he is also a prominent member of the well-known Triple Kay International Band here in Dominica,” Registe stated.

He continued, “In 2009 he placed 1st runner-up in the OECS Soca Monarch Competition which was held in St Lucia…and again in 2009 he was afforded the title of unofficial people’s road march in St Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Registe indicated that at every opportunity, Benjamin has promoted his country and its people.

Registe believes that cultural representation at this level holds tremendous opportunity for Dominica as a tourism and cultural destination.

“In addition, a Cultural Ambassador would assist in mobilizing resources to assist in Dominica’s development,” he stated.

He mentioned that Mr. Benjamin has also been engaged in various mentorship activities, focusing on the youth and underprivileged.

“He is deeply involved in community activism which led him to become a member of the Fond Cole Development Committee and he is also currently a sitting member of the Roseau City Council,” Registe noted. “Mr. Benjamin is seen as a true patriot, one with a desire to make a difference in his community and country.”

The title will be bestowed upon him effective February 1st 2021 and will run for two years in the first instance.