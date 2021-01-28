Wayne Benjamin aka “Mr. Benji N20” is Dominica’s newest cultural ambassador

The Government of Dominica has appointed Wayne Benjamin also known as “Mr. Benji N20” of the Triple Kay Band as the country’s newest Cultural Ambassador.
Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations, Edward Registe, made the announcement on Wednesday 27th January 2021 following a Cabinet decision the day before.
“Cultural Ambassadors are distinguished individuals carefully selected from various fields including, art, literature, science, entertainment, sports and other fields of public endeavour who have agreed to promote Dominica’s culture, nature and avenues for continued development,” Registe said. “Having been bestowed this prestigious title by the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, these prominent personalities volunteer their time and talent to the cause worldwide.”
According to the minister, from the year 2001, Benjamin has toured extensively, representing Dominica.
“Of course, he specializes in the bouyon music genre and he is also a prominent member of the well-known Triple Kay International Band here in Dominica,” Registe stated.
He continued, “In 2009 he placed 1st runner-up in the OECS Soca Monarch Competition which was held in St Lucia…and again in 2009 he was afforded the title of unofficial people’s road march in St Vincent and the Grenadines.”
Registe indicated that at every opportunity, Benjamin has promoted his country and its people.
Registe believes that cultural representation at this level holds tremendous opportunity for Dominica as a tourism and cultural destination.
“In addition, a Cultural Ambassador would assist in mobilizing resources to assist in Dominica’s development,” he stated.
He mentioned that Mr. Benjamin has also been engaged in various mentorship activities, focusing on the youth and underprivileged.
“He is deeply involved in community activism which led him to become a member of the Fond Cole Development Committee and he is also currently a sitting member of the Roseau City Council,” Registe noted. “Mr. Benjamin is seen as a true patriot, one with a desire to make a difference in his community and country.”
The title will be bestowed upon him effective February 1st 2021 and will run for two years in the first instance.
14 Comments
What about the Football.plyers that dedicated they life to the national team for work many years.and those that went oversea and give Dominica a name outside players like briel babel Thomas,Jamie rasio parillon,Chad betrand,Glenson prince they need to be recognized by the government of Dominica
Well that is hate towards a young man papa. And we wonder why we Dominicans go nowhere. Be happy for someone for once. Like many of us the young man has faults and I’m sure with a great team around him he will do well.
Congratulations Benji, don’t worry about the those who send arrows your way. Continue along the journey and i wish you well. I’m watching from the outside
That Jacket well RED papa! You could at least leave the subtle political messaging out of this by wearing something neutral so we could at least “think” skerrit hands was not involved. Oh when will we STOP being so political! SMMFH
Stop hating on the man, he do more for D A culture than all of all you put together. 20 years dem man pushing our music to the world. Yes he may be politically affiliated, but that does not take away the years of work he has invested into our culture, the masses of people who flock to D A to see him and his band (bringing with them the money that is spent in the local economy during our party seasons), the stages all over he carries our culture to etc. We must learn to appreciate our own! Let the man enjoy his flowers while he can still smell them. Benji you deserve your ting, congrats.
Which populace that hungry?if you hungry is because you are a lazy,lying,crooked UWP supporter.How many people have you heard,STARVED to death in Dominica?How many have MALNUTRITION.Wicked.
The red clinic that hungry wi doctor. Those laborites that hungry. go on the first floor in the Finanical center. you will see hungry laborites. Dont act like you dont know about it.
I congratulate the young man but he needs to cut out slackness on stage. Its’ time to stop the nonsense about how slackness is what make Triple K. He is now an official cultural ambassador. The day he starts with the f-ing this and moda that on stage, they need to pull the plug. I wish him all the best.
Stupse. How many times they want to make them kind of man so called embasadors with no real returns for Dominican culture? them man is just opportunists and that man not the most creative. Just a follow fashion really. Benji came with the N20 after he hear Skinny Banton was talking about his H20 flow on a few songs over the years in the 90’s. why they not making Tazzy an ambassador too? Political affiliation killing the nation. Only if you playing most comrade and being a yes man to the people in red will you get them kind of opportuity. Now lets see what he will do with it. Also i not seeing Fond Cole developing. then man just there for the good looks. and bragging opportunites
Congrats Benji and Triple K. Proud of you! Is hit after hit for us since 2001. thank you!
Man, you calling that music culture then. Well, what the world will think of us when they see an ambassador like that. Is just a raward for Benji so he can travel on diplomatic passport but wait till he find out that document these days is worth zip and drawing the wrong attention.
u must be a ragamofin
An ambassador is a showcase for the country he, or she represents. If Dominica thinks this is the case with this appointment, so be it. The cornuto finger sign and the shades in the foto speak volumes and do not convey a positive image of our country to the outside world. I see the hand of Mrs. Skerrit in this appointment and the acquiescence of a President, confirming that he is but a puppet of the PM. Again, it are not we who must judge this but foremost the countries that will host this emissary. Dominica could have done better.
Benji you all have potential, do better with the music that coshoni music need to change do better you all can do much better…
Where I congrate this young man but this dont bring food and jobs on the table come.
The government need to do better the populace are hungry. To rumours and sh.. going down around the place.