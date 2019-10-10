WCMF: Regular WCMF tickets still available, some VIP sold out says DFC

If you have not yet purchased your ticket for the 21st Edition of the World Creole Music Festival, regular tickets are still available but for those seeking VVIP tickets, choices are narrowing.

Events Assistant at the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC), Kerwin Jno Baptiste, has announced that regular WCMF tickets are still available and may be purchased on ticketpal.com.

“Tickets are available,” he said. “You can go ahead and purchase your regular tickets on ticketpal.com.”

Regular season tickets cost $325, while nightly tickets cost $120. VVIP nightly Friday and nightly Sunday are also available online, according to Jno Baptiste.

However, the DFC Events Assistant revealed that the VVIP Saturday night tickets and the VVIP season tickets are sold out.

“The VVIP Saturday [ticket] is sold out and the season [ticket] for the VVIP is sold out,” Jno Baptiste stated.

However, he emphasized in an attempt to clarify any confusion that VVIP Friday and Sunday night tickets are still available.

Jno Baptiste added that part of the VIP experience is the PVIP which is the Party VIP and all areas are available, including the Party VIP season and the Party VIP nightly (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

The price of the VVIP Friday and Sunday nightly tickets is $350; the PVIP season ticket is $800, and the PVIP nightly ticket costs $280.