“We are ready to be your bridge to the next Dominica government” – APP interim president

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 at 11:29 AM
The interim president of the Alternative People’s Party, Tahira Blanchard. Photo was taken from APP website

Interim President of the Alternative Political Party (APP), Tahira Blanchard, said the party is ready to work for a better, fairer, and brighter future for every Dominican.

The APP is Dominica’s newest political party.

Blanchard’s statement coincides with the official launch, on Monday, 11th May 2020, of the party’s website.

“A centre-right political movement built on firm democratic principles. We are ready to work for a better, fairer, and brighter future for every Dominican: rolling up our sleeves and empowering grassroots voters,” she said

Blanchard said the APP’s focus is on women and youth in politics.

“Nevertheless,” she added, “here at APP, we embrace everyone, with no prejudice and across party lines.”

“If you are a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica, rest assured that there is a place for you in the APP family,” Blanchard stated and called for people “to explore our social media platforms, peruse our plans and tell us what you think, as we are always ready and willing to engage in a meaningful discussion.”

The APP interim president added that the party was hopeful that people “will eventually help to fuel the movement as a supporter, volunteer or even a full-fledged member,” but she also maintained that as a party that believes in democracy, the APP expects people to oppose those objectives which they believe should be opposed.

“Let us agree or disagree with the oneness of purpose, as we can all agree that it is time to transform the electoral political traditions of the island for the better,” she said.

Blanchard said the journey now begins in this “new era of representation” in Dominica and, “we are ready to be your bridge to the next Dominican government.”

According to Blanchard, the public will have an opportunity to meet the party’s first executive body, and leaders, at its first Annual Convention, to be held in Glanvillia, Portsmouth, carded for Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 2pm.

The other members of the APP interim team are Kendra Stephen, Sharon Vidal and Sherlyn Sabaroche.

The APP was formed in December 2019, with its mission being to marshal forces together into a strong coalition which will work together for the good of the entire Dominican community – at home and abroad.

Its aim is to be that bridge which connects the people to their government, and APP pledges to always be that alternative force for good, for growth, and for the preservation of the people’s promise. Moreover, APP intends to hold on to our fundamental principles, both in and out of government, as the party which is always going to be positively different.

APP invites the public to visit their website at https://appdominica.com/ and invites persons to contact them at appdominica@gmail.com or Facebook @ Alternative Peoples’ Party, to get more information.

The APP interim team: (l-r) Sherlyn Sabaroche – Administrative Assistant, Tahira Blanchard – President, Kendra Stephen – Finances and Secretariat and Sharon Vidal – Women and Youth Outreach Executive

13 Comments

  1. ??
    May 12, 2020

    Politics is serios business. It’s neither a pappy or beauty contest. Lennox Linton should be in leader of that party.

  2. Zandoli
    May 12, 2020

    One thing I am certain of is that Skerrit is not running scared of this youth group.
    You need lot of money to finance a campaign. Who would support this group with their hard earned money?
    We need youth, but we also need experience.

  3. James
    May 12, 2020

    They’ve had ample representation and empowerment over the years, don’t you think?

  4. Anansi
    May 12, 2020

    yaawwnn…just when I thought that other party – PPOD – set a new floor, it is sinking again

  5. Maybe
    May 12, 2020

    Where I be where all you come out I don’t know how all you can remove skerrit

  6. Potential but
    May 12, 2020

    It’s so sad, that before the next election a few of them when they are actually gathering steam & Making sense they are going to take a pay out from the ruling party and then give some silly reasons for backing out, some gonna drop out but afterwards get consultancy government contracts!!!

  7. Viewsexpressed
    May 12, 2020

    Morning. This looks like a youth group to us.
    What is the background of these youthful people?
    My suggestion is, like many of us, we embraced a political party of our choice as teenagers that addresses the concept of socioeconomic development and it’s challenges. Dominica needs an overhaul and we need people who are mature with that level of knowledge of Socia-economic development.(Skerrit failed). The structures of our States financial resources/revenue is key. Focus on our young people (16- 30), that they take time to understand and comprehend political science. That is where this young incompetent Skerrit failed. He lacked leadership, not visionary but ” tou cho you flam, and in that is our Dominica, our economy our people our resources have been stained for over 20yrs now.
    Therefore, we need matured, intelligent, experienced, honest people to take our Dominica out of this failed, corrupted, Bobol, deceitful Incompetent Labour government.
    Welcome Hon Linton & UWP Team.
    DLP…

    • Stupes
      May 12, 2020

      Boy shut up. Rubbish alone that coming out in your mouth about hon linton😭😂

  8. Viewsexpressed
    May 12, 2020

    What I strongly recommend that should be opposed to is an this so called APP.
    I’m fedup if seeing and hearing of new party and believe that it’s some youth group they are runing. You all look immature to me and maybe without be any sound knowledge of the challenges that is and ahead of us.
    I’m wondering also if you all are aware of the failed structures and real challenges that is before us where we have seen, witness this Brutal Labour partyy, immature Prime Minister and his failed 20 we are if time ridiculous so called ministers.
    We and our Dominica are in a bad state with no concrete development, therefore the foundation in is dangerous and to start all over again we have to kick out this inmature, childish Skerrit and failed PM from our Dominica.
    We need change and a decent, mature political party, which is the United Workers Party UWP to take back our Dominica to have it well managed, no Bobol.
    We trust decent visionary leader, Hon. Lennox Linton and our decent UWP…

  9. Goodweed
    May 12, 2020

    Someone please tell me this is a joke? AKA The Feminist Party…. SMH

  10. kubulol
    May 12, 2020

    I would like to know your party position as regard to dictatorships like Venezuela, Cuba, China, ….

    • Batibou River
      May 12, 2020

      …and Dominica. Let’s hear it!

  11. Man
    May 12, 2020

    You speak of women and youth in your introducing statement what about men does men not need empowerment?

