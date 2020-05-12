“We are ready to be your bridge to the next Dominica government” – APP interim president

Interim President of the Alternative Political Party (APP), Tahira Blanchard, said the party is ready to work for a better, fairer, and brighter future for every Dominican.

The APP is Dominica’s newest political party.

Blanchard’s statement coincides with the official launch, on Monday, 11th May 2020, of the party’s website.

“A centre-right political movement built on firm democratic principles. We are ready to work for a better, fairer, and brighter future for every Dominican: rolling up our sleeves and empowering grassroots voters,” she said

Blanchard said the APP’s focus is on women and youth in politics.

“Nevertheless,” she added, “here at APP, we embrace everyone, with no prejudice and across party lines.”

“If you are a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica, rest assured that there is a place for you in the APP family,” Blanchard stated and called for people “to explore our social media platforms, peruse our plans and tell us what you think, as we are always ready and willing to engage in a meaningful discussion.”

The APP interim president added that the party was hopeful that people “will eventually help to fuel the movement as a supporter, volunteer or even a full-fledged member,” but she also maintained that as a party that believes in democracy, the APP expects people to oppose those objectives which they believe should be opposed.

“Let us agree or disagree with the oneness of purpose, as we can all agree that it is time to transform the electoral political traditions of the island for the better,” she said.

Blanchard said the journey now begins in this “new era of representation” in Dominica and, “we are ready to be your bridge to the next Dominican government.”

According to Blanchard, the public will have an opportunity to meet the party’s first executive body, and leaders, at its first Annual Convention, to be held in Glanvillia, Portsmouth, carded for Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 2pm.

The other members of the APP interim team are Kendra Stephen, Sharon Vidal and Sherlyn Sabaroche.

The APP was formed in December 2019, with its mission being to marshal forces together into a strong coalition which will work together for the good of the entire Dominican community – at home and abroad.

Its aim is to be that bridge which connects the people to their government, and APP pledges to always be that alternative force for good, for growth, and for the preservation of the people’s promise. Moreover, APP intends to hold on to our fundamental principles, both in and out of government, as the party which is always going to be positively different.

APP invites the public to visit their website at https://appdominica.com/ and invites persons to contact them at appdominica@gmail.com or Facebook @ Alternative Peoples’ Party, to get more information.